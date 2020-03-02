SIU softball goes 5-0 at Coach B Classic

Against the Racers, Murray State took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. SIU responded with four unanswered runs over the next two innings to take a 4-2 lead before the Racers countered with a four-spot in the fourth.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Decker's first home run of the game -- a solo shot in the fifth -- cut SIU's deficit in half before Baranski's game-tying single in the seventh sent the game to extra innings, where Decker's blast gave SIU its fifth-straight win.

In the victory over the Mastodons, SIU scored all eight of its runs in the final three innings of the contest.

The onslaught began in the third inning as SIU used three hits and a walk to manufacture three runs highlighted by back-to-back RBI-singles from Ashley Wood and Decker.

After Harness blanked Purdue Fort Wayne in the top of the fourth, SIU hung a crooked number with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the frame. Boelens and Maddy Vermejan both came through with one-out singles and Wood brought both around to score on a RBI-single to right center to put SIU ahead 5-0.