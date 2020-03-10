SIU Softball | Harness living up to expectations as Salukis open Valley slate

No Valley pitcher has more wins than her nine, and her 71 innings and 76 strikeouts are each good for second in the conference.

“With Sarah, every pitch looks the same. You can’t tell if it’s a fastball, riseball or anything,” SIU coach Kerri Blaylock said Sunday after Harness threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings to stop IUPUI, 6-2. “Pitchers nowadays, a lot of them don’t have the capability to do that.”

Harness hit her stride on Feb. 15, when she entered a game in relief and checked Monmouth on five hits and a run over 4 2/3 innings to earn her first win. That started a stretch in which she’s ceded just five runs over 50 1/3 innings, walking only five and fanning 60.

Harless displayed the entire arsenal in the win over IUPUI. She obtained strikeouts via the riser and the changeup, using the latter to end the game as she had Rachel Gregory way out in front of a 3-2 offering. She retired 10 of the 11 hitters she faced Sunday, permitting just an infield hit.

But as good as Harness has been lately, the Salukis can’t just lean on her to mount a legitimate run at the MVC title. That’s where the improved depth that Blaylock has touted finally appears to be kicking in, as three other pitchers have found their footing.