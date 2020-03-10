SIU Softball | Harness living up to expectations as Salukis open Valley slate

Seems like old times with SIU softball.
The team’s winning with a polished right-handed pitcher wearing No. 22 mowing down one hitter after another.
Only it’s not Brianna Jones moving the ball in and out, up and down. It’s Sarah Harness, a freshman who so far has lived up to high expectations coming out of Bowling Green, Missouri, and helped the Salukis win 15 of 16, including nine in a row, after an 0-5 start.
And it will be Harness who will step into the circle Wednesday for one game — and maybe part of a second game — when SIU starts Missouri Valley Conference play with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Missouri State.
Harness was named MVC Pitcher of the Week for the second straight week on Monday after firing 10 1/3 scoreless innings and earning two wins during the team’s 4-0 run in the Saluki Invitational. Her scoreless inning streak stands at 25 2/3 innings.
No Valley pitcher has more wins than her nine, and her 71 innings and 76 strikeouts are each good for second in the conference.
“With Sarah, every pitch looks the same. You can’t tell if it’s a fastball, riseball or anything,” SIU coach Kerri Blaylock said Sunday after Harness threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings to stop IUPUI, 6-2. “Pitchers nowadays, a lot of them don’t have the capability to do that.”
You have free articles remaining.
Harness hit her stride on Feb. 15, when she entered a game in relief and checked Monmouth on five hits and a run over 4 2/3 innings to earn her first win. That started a stretch in which she’s ceded just five runs over 50 1/3 innings, walking only five and fanning 60.
Harless displayed the entire arsenal in the win over IUPUI. She obtained strikeouts via the riser and the changeup, using the latter to end the game as she had Rachel Gregory way out in front of a 3-2 offering. She retired 10 of the 11 hitters she faced Sunday, permitting just an infield hit.
But as good as Harness has been lately, the Salukis can’t just lean on her to mount a legitimate run at the MVC title. That’s where the improved depth that Blaylock has touted finally appears to be kicking in, as three other pitchers have found their footing.
Senior Claire Miller, who entered the season as the No. 1 but sprained her ankle and pitched just once from Feb. 9 to Feb. 29, has scored complete game wins each of the last two weekends. Freshman Carlee Jo Clark picked up the first complete game win of her career Saturday in a 3-1 verdict of Western Illinois, and senior Holly Marousek bailed Miller out of a bases-loaded jam Sunday against IUPUI, allowing just one run and setting the stage for SIU’s three-run rally in the third.
“We feel like we’ve got a great staff,” Blaylock said. “If it weren’t for Holly, we might not win that game. And Claire just needs to pitch more innings and get settled in. The more she pitches, the better she’ll get.”
Missouri State (7-12) has been tested by a rough schedule that’s seen it play four top 25 teams and two others receiving votes. It owns a win over Baylor and nearly shocked No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday before losing 3-2 in eight innings.
This will be the home opener for the Bears, who will play their first eight conference games on a friendly field. They were tabbed for a fourth-place finish in the MVC preseason poll, right behind the Salukis.
“We’re going to face good teams with good pitching,” Blaylock said of the conference schedule. “I always tell them, you’re playing 27 games, so it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”