SIU Softball | Q&A with Saluki captain Maris Boelens

CARBONDALE — Redshirt junior outfielder Maris Boelens was recently named one of the captains for the SIU softball team, joining Maddy Vermejan and Jenny Jansen.
An exercise science major from Aledo, Boelens has started 64 games in the outfield during her collegiate career and was well on her way to a breakout junior campaign in 2020 before COVID-19 brought the season to a halt. Heading into the 2021 season, Boelens is eager to get the season started and is excited to be back with her teammates on campus.
Did you pick up any new hobbies during quarantine?
A hobby I picked up over quarantine would be going on nightly bike rides with my grandma, step mother, and brother. I also enjoyed golfing with my little brother whenever I was able to.
What do you remember about the trip home from Missouri State in February? When did you know that it would be the last time that the team would be together during the 2020 season?
I remember getting on the bus that morning, and thinking we had driven all that way to not be able to play. I remember listening to the song, "Im gonna be" by Post Malone and the song talks about doing what you want when you want, and all I wanted to do was play softball that day. It was a long ride home, and it was a quiet ride. On March 11th, I remember having a team meeting and Kerri walking into the locker room with a look I will never forget. She could barely get the words out and there was not a single person talking.
I remember hearing the words "This is not anything anyone could have seen coming, but our season has been canceled due to COVID." It was the moment before she said those words that I knew something bad was about to happen. We were completely devastated, and in shock. I honestly didn't think it was true until I was driving home on March 13th and I didn't know when I would be coming back.
How excited were you to get back to campus and see all of your teammates?
Coming back to campus and seeing everyone again was so exciting. I remember thinking it was a weird feeling being back in Carbondale because we had been home for so long so when I left home, I remember thinking I was just going to be gone for a couple days. Moving into my new apartment was the best thing, and stepping back on the field was so overwhelming and exciting. I remember feeling at home again, and that I was in the place I was supposed to be. I was so excited.
What adjustments have you had to make to your routine because of COVID?
The biggest adjustment I have had to make would be having school online, and also adjusting to not being able to go into the locker room and hangout with my teammates like we usually do before practice and games. It is different seeing everyone 6 feet apart with masks on, but it is encouraging just being able to get back to practice with my team.
What's been your favorite class that you've taken thus far at SIU?
My favorite class I have taken so far at SIU would be my Strong Survivors class with Dr. (Phil) Anton. I have gotten the opportunity to meet new companions and it has been a privilege to be able to work with patients who have struggled with cancer. I have gotten the opportunity to see them rise above cancer and make the most out of their situation. Seeing that motivates me to be better each day and to appreciate what I have in life.
What was it about the campus that you made you want to come to Southern Illinois?
Campus lake and the outdoor feeling of being on campus is what attracted me to SIU. Walking onto this campus, it was so pretty and it felt like my second home. The campus is beautiful and the people are so welcoming here at SIU.
What part of your game did you work on most during the offseason?
During the off time, I worked a lot on trying to hit more line drives and to be more consistent when I hit.
You hit your first career home run during the shortened 2020 season — what do you remember about that moment?
When I hit my first homerun, I remember feeling like I was flying around the bases. I didn't even know it went out until I rounded second base, and I remember thinking it was a goal that I have dreamed of doing for a long time. I was so excited to meet my team at home plate, and their excited reactions are something I will never forget.
What are you most looking forward to as we head into the 2021 softball season?
The thing that I am most excited about for the upcoming season is getting back to competing with some of the best players in Division I softball. I truly believe our team will be special this year, and I look forward to sharing every moment with my teammates. I am excited to play our conference games again, and to get the opportunity to play for the conference championship and hopefully make it back to the NCAA Tournament.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!