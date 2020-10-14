SIU Softball | Q&A with Saluki captain Maris Boelens

What's been your favorite class that you've taken thus far at SIU?

My favorite class I have taken so far at SIU would be my Strong Survivors class with Dr. (Phil) Anton. I have gotten the opportunity to meet new companions and it has been a privilege to be able to work with patients who have struggled with cancer. I have gotten the opportunity to see them rise above cancer and make the most out of their situation. Seeing that motivates me to be better each day and to appreciate what I have in life.

What was it about the campus that you made you want to come to Southern Illinois?

Campus lake and the outdoor feeling of being on campus is what attracted me to SIU. Walking onto this campus, it was so pretty and it felt like my second home. The campus is beautiful and the people are so welcoming here at SIU.

What part of your game did you work on most during the offseason?

During the off time, I worked a lot on trying to hit more line drives and to be more consistent when I hit.

You hit your first career home run during the shortened 2020 season — what do you remember about that moment?