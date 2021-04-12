SIU Softball | Salukis' Harness, Caylor honored by MVC

CARBONDALE — SIU softball players Sarah Harness and Bailey Caylor were honored as players of the week in the Missouri Valley Conference on Monday by the league.

Harness was brilliant in her two wins over Evansville last week to earn pitcher of the week honors for the fourth time this season. The sophomore hurler went 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA in 14 innings of work. The Bowling Green, Missouri native allowed just 10 hits- three of which went for extra bases-two earned runs and held opponents to a .200 batting average. She also struck out 22 and walked just three.

In her Game 1 win, Harness allowed one run on six hits with 11 strikeouts with no walks. On Sunday, she limited the Purple Aces to just one run on four hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks. Harness became the first Saluki pitcher since 2010 to record double-digit strikeouts in back-to-back starts. Harness currently leads the Valley in wins (14), ERA (1.35) and innings pitched (114.1).

Caylor, the MVC newcomer of the week, slashed .500/.500/.500 in SIU's series win over Evansville. The Tipton, Indiana native was 5 for 10 at the plate with a run scored and a stolen base. She recorded at least one hit in each of SIU's three contests, which included a pair of multi-hit games, to extend her hitting streak to five games. Caylor went 2 for 3 in SIU's 3-1 walk-off win over the Aces on Saturday, and followed with another 2-for-3 day with a run scored in Game 2 of the series. In SIU's 4-1 win in the series finale, Caylor tallied a hit and a stolen base. She currently leads all Valley freshmen with a .348 batting average.

The Salukis are back in action this weekend when they travel to Normal to tangle with the first-place Illinois State. First pitch for Saturday's doubleheader is set for Noon.

Northern Iowa senior infielder Sammey Bunch was the MVC player of the week after batting .778 in three games against Valparaiso. Bunch went 7 for 9 with three home runs, one double, eight RBIs and scored five runs. She went 3 for 3 with back-to-back home runs in the first and third innings. She doubled to right-center field in the fourth and was walked in the sixth.

— Saluki Media Services