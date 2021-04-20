 Skip to main content
SIU Softball | Salukis, Lady Bears postponed until next week due to weather
CARBONDALE — SIU's softball game at Missouri State originally scheduled for Wednesday was pushed back a week due to possible inclement weather in Springfield, Missouri.

The two teams will now play the series finale on April 28 at noon at Killian Stadium.

SIU (29-9, 11-6 Missouri Valley Conference) will now turn its attention to Indiana State (15-19, 8-7) this weekend. The Salukis and the Sycamores tangle for a three-game series beginning with an 11 a.m. doubleheader on Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana. 

— Saluki Media Services

