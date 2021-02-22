SIU Softball | Salukis pick up wins in Mississippi

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Southern Illinois University softball team won both of its games at The Snowman: Alex Wilcox Memorial Tournament, hosted by Mississippi State on Sunday. The Salukis hung on to defeat the No. 22/24 Mississippi State Bulldogs, 6-5 in eight innings in the opener and followed with a 5-0 win over the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes in the nightcap.

With the wins, SIU extends its win streak to 14 games and snapped Mississippi State's 17-game win streak, which was the longest in the nation heading into the weekend. The victory also marked SIU's 30th all-time win over a ranked opponent, and first since 2019 when the Salukis defeated Mississippi State, 4-1 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

SIU used timely hitting and were able to cash on its opponents miscues on Sunday. Eight of SIU's 11 runs scored were unearned, as SIU took advantage of seven errors, which included four by the Bulldogs. The Salukis also did a fantastic job of getting the lead off runner on to start each inning, as SIU's hitters got on base to lead off eight of the 14 innings that the Salukis played on Sunday.