SIU Softball | Salukis pick up wins in Mississippi

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Southern Illinois University softball team won both of its games at The Snowman: Alex Wilcox Memorial Tournament, hosted by Mississippi State on Sunday. The Salukis hung on to defeat the No. 22/24 Mississippi State Bulldogs, 6-5 in eight innings in the opener and followed with a 5-0 win over the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes in the nightcap.
With the wins, SIU extends its win streak to 14 games and snapped Mississippi State's 17-game win streak, which was the longest in the nation heading into the weekend. The victory also marked SIU's 30th all-time win over a ranked opponent, and first since 2019 when the Salukis defeated Mississippi State, 4-1 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
SIU used timely hitting and were able to cash on its opponents miscues on Sunday. Eight of SIU's 11 runs scored were unearned, as SIU took advantage of seven errors, which included four by the Bulldogs. The Salukis also did a fantastic job of getting the lead off runner on to start each inning, as SIU's hitters got on base to lead off eight of the 14 innings that the Salukis played on Sunday.
SIU's starting pitching was stellar once again. Sarah Harness held Mississippi State's potent offense at bay through five innings but ran into trouble on her third time through the lineup. Madi Eberle came on in relief of Harness and allowed just one hit in two and a third innings of relief to earn the win in game one, while Carlee Jo Clark went the distance for the win in the nightcap. Clark extended her scoreless streak to 19 innings after she threw a five-hit shutout against the Devilettes on Sunday.
In the win over Mississippi State, SIU pushed across two runs in the top of the first and followed with a run in each of the next two innings to jump out to a 4-0 lead. Sarah Harness faced one above the minimum through four and worked around traffic in the fifth but ran into trouble and was ultimately chased in the sixth. Mississippi State rallied with a five-spot in the sixth to take a 5-4 lead.
The Salukis answered, as Maddy Vermejan worked a six-pitch walk, advanced to second on a ground out and came around to score on a single by Jenny Jansen. Madi Eberle, who came on in relief of Harness in the sixth, sat down the heart of Mississippi State's lineup in order in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extras. Once there, SIU plated a run in the top half of the frame on an overthrow by Mississippi State's pitcher Annie Willis that scored Ashley Wood from second and Eberle sealed the win with an eight-pitch eighth inning.
SIU swept the tournament with a 5-4 win over Stephen F. Austin on Monday afternoon. Carlee Jo Clark (2-0) picked up the win in the circle, allowing three hits in five innings.
• Vermejan named MVC player of the week: Senior second baseman Maddy Vermejan was named the Missouri Valley Conference player of the week, the conference announced Monday.