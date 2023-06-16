The year in SIU sports, which was completed late last month, was like most other years in an athletic program. There was some good, some bad, a handful of unexpected events and a lot of miles on the odometer as well as at 34,000 feet.

I’m going to give you my perspective on it from a traveling viewpoint. Besides the year’s best moments, you’ll find out my favorite trip, my favorite meals and why I tried to fire two of the top three airlines by the time we got to Thanksgiving.

Without further delay, here we go:

Best win: You can go with either the football team’s victory at Northwestern, the men’s basketball triumph at Oklahoma State or softball routing Indiana State at home in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament to earn an NCAA berth.

There are arguments to be made for all three but I’d have to go with softball, simply because it clinched an NCAA spot. That’s the fourth time in seven years they’ve gotten there and they did so this year against steep odds. The future of that program is very bright going into the winter of 2024.

Best trip: Got to go with spending four days in Southern California in late November at the SoCal Challenge. There’s nothing like doing game prep at the Pacific Ocean. Even though the games were horrifically late and played in a dinky high school gym, it’s hard to complain about waking up and looking out at the ocean.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Sometimes, the stories write themselves I’m referring, of course, to how the Salukis tied the longest winning streak of the Bryan Mullins era. Marcus Domask hit an absolutely cold-blooded 3-pointer with 31.2 seconds left.

It doesn’t hurt that the weather – sunny and upper 60s or low 70s – was what one would expect from Southern California at any time of the year.

Beginnings: You can’t come up with a better debut season than Jackie Lis had for softball this spring. She broke a plethora of single-season school records, belting 17 homers and knocking in 57 runs while compiling 125 total bases.

Lis also belted three homers in a game twice and knocked in eight runs in an April 30 win over Murray State, also single-game school records. The Freshman All-America, according to D1Softball.com, will own the school record book if she keeps hitting at that pace the next three years.

Best road food: Dearborn Tavern in Chicago wins this prize. One had to figure a place that beat Bobby Flay would provide you with a quality meal and it certainly did. A huge bacon cheeseburger and a deconstructed apple pie was worth the money.

That being said, if you told me that the only meal I could have for the rest of my life were the barbecue brisket tacos at Alamo Café in San Antonio, it wouldn’t exactly break my heart.

Best scenery: Les Winkeler suggested I spend the morning of a football game day at South Dakota tooling around the city park in Sioux Falls so that I could take pictures of the natural waterfall. That was a great idea.

Besides the great views, I was treated to an unusually warm fall weekend in South Dakota with 85-degree temps that made me wish the roof over the Dakota Dome was retractable.

Worst airlines: I don’t mind flying but mind the nonsense the folks at American and United routinely put a traveler through with extra fees. American nearly got me stranded in Cleveland in November and United stranded me in Denver for Thanksgiving night with unnecessary delays in Orange County that caused me to miss my connector to St. Louis.

Denver might be a nice city with many fine things to see but I prefer to spend Thanksgiving around family and friends, not in an airport Westin.