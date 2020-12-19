SIU student wins grand prize in Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway

CARBONDALE — She needed an extra 15 seconds to do it, but SIU junior Marianne Haines won the $125,000 grand prize in the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway contest that aired Saturday.

Haines' competition against Naomi Cho of Chapman University aired Saturday on ABC just before 5 p.m., during halftime of the ACC championship game between Clemson and Notre Dame. Cho won $75,000 by finishing second in a contest to see who could throw the most footballs into an oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds. Both players tied at five after 30 seconds, so they had to go another 15 seconds, where Haines, using a two-handed chest pass instead of an actual throwing motion, put three in the can before Cho even had one.

Haines and the other finalists were flown to Frisco, Texas, in November and placed in two-person competitions at the Dude Perfect headquarters on a closed set. Normally, finalists get to perform in front of their families, but because of COVID-19, nobody was able to accompany them. Haines, a 20-year-old biomedical sciences major from Farmington, wants to go to physician's assistant school and help serve deaf and Spanish-speaking communities. She sent a 60-second video into the contest in October and was selected as one of six finalists a few weeks later.