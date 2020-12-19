SIU student wins grand prize in Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway

CARBONDALE — She needed an extra 15 seconds to do it, but SIU junior Marianne Haines won the $125,000 grand prize in the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway contest that aired Saturday.
Haines' competition against Naomi Cho of Chapman University aired Saturday on ABC just before 5 p.m., during halftime of the ACC championship game between Clemson and Notre Dame. Cho won $75,000 by finishing second in a contest to see who could throw the most footballs into an oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds. Both players tied at five after 30 seconds, so they had to go another 15 seconds, where Haines, using a two-handed chest pass instead of an actual throwing motion, put three in the can before Cho even had one.
That’s how it’s done, Marianne H! 👏— Dude Perfect (@DudePerfect) December 19, 2020
Our #ACCChampionship @drpepper tuition winner will use her $125k to work towards becoming a trilingual Physician’s Assistant.
Back at it again at halftime of Alabama/Florida! 👊🏈 pic.twitter.com/vtn7BZLzQk
Haines and the other finalists were flown to Frisco, Texas, in November and placed in two-person competitions at the Dude Perfect headquarters on a closed set. Normally, finalists get to perform in front of their families, but because of COVID-19, nobody was able to accompany them. Haines, a 20-year-old biomedical sciences major from Farmington, wants to go to physician's assistant school and help serve deaf and Spanish-speaking communities. She sent a 60-second video into the contest in October and was selected as one of six finalists a few weeks later.
Dr. Pepper doubled its award this year to $2 million, the largest in the 12 years of the tuition giveaway that has awarded more than $10 million through a partnership with Scholarship America. The soda maker invited entrants to submit a one-minute video telling them about how they would use the money, where they went to school, and any unique circumstances.
Haines felt good about her chances of winning the grand prize until she realized the footballs she practiced throwing with her friends were much smaller than the balls at the contest, she told The Southern Illinoisan in an earlier interview. She got five practice throws, and then had to go for real.
"The ball was much bigger than I expected, so that was kind of difficult to adjust to at first," Haines said. "It was pretty nerve-wracking. The cameras and the people, a new place, so, it was a lot of nerves."
