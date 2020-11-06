SIU Swimming and Diving | Salukis schedule delayed until February

CARBONDALE — The SIU swimming and diving program will host four meets at the Shea Natatorium inside the Rec Center in 2020-21, the school announced Thursday, including the Missouri Valley Conference women's championship.

The Valley women's swimming and diving championship is moving to April (April 14-16). It was originally scheduled for February. SIU will host for the first time in four years.

The men and women begin mid-February with a road trip to Evansville, Indiana, on Feb. 12. The men continue competition on Feb. 20 with a road trip to Ball State, where the Salukis take on the Cardinals in a MAC match. Southern hosts its first meet in a two-day dual meet against Missouri State. The Salukis continue their home schedule with a tri-meet against Valparaiso and Arkansas-Little Rock (women only) on Friday, March 12. The following week, SIU stays home with Evansville and Illinois State (women only) on March 19 for Senior Night.

The women wrap up the regular season with a weekend road trip to Indiana from March 26-27. SIU will start in Terre Haute, Indiana, in a matchup against Indiana State March 26, and takes on Ball State in the afternoon. Then the Salukis head north to complete a dual meet in Valparaiso against the Crusaders on March 27.

Live streaming and spectator policies in the SIU Rec Center for next year will be announced as they become available. Meet times are subject to change.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0