SIU taps Mark Watson as wide receivers coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To replace wide receivers coach Nick Williams, SIU has tapped someone with experience in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Salukis head coach Nick Hill announced Monday that Mark Watson has been hired to fill the staff vacancy. Williams departed last month when he was hired by the New York Giants as an assistant offensive quality control coach on the staff of new coach Joe Judge.

Watson has served as a defensive backs coach and director of player development for the last four years at South Dakota.

“We are excited to add Mark and his family to Saluki football,” Hill said in a news release. “Mark is someone I have always respected from afar, because his core values as a person fit with what we stand for.

“He will not just develop his players on the field, but also as people. He has a ton of experience in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and knows what it takes to win. He is a dynamic recruiter. I can’t wait to get him started.”

During Watson’s four years on the Coyotes’ staff, the defense recorded 43 interceptions, including 15 in 2017. Hill might still remember that South Dakota pilfered four SIU passes during a 42-0 rout that year, returning two for touchdowns in a result that helped propel it to the second round of the FCS postseason.