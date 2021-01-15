SIU to allow 15% capacity for spring football games

All season-ticket accounts in good standing as of Friday, Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. will receive tickets to the game. Tickets will be Print-At-Home and loaded into paid accounts. Fans who are unable to print their tickets at home should contact the ticket office at 877-SALUKIS to arrange an alternative delivery method. Approximately 500 tickets will be available for students to pick up at the Banterra Center ticket office during the week of each home game (Monday-Friday, 9 AM-4:30 PM). There will be no walk-up sales on game day.

"It's important for season-ticket holders to understand that we are re-seating the stadium to socially-distance fans," said Assistant AD for Ticketing Bryce Williams. "Our goal is to seat fans as close to their original location as possible. If we have to move someone from a chair-back section, we'll provide a temporary chair-back in the new location."

For more ticket information, call the ticket office at 877-SALUKIS.

TICKETS

• Revised four-game home schedule TBA.

• 15% stadium capacity to include season-ticket holders, students and player families.

• All season-ticket holders as of Friday, Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. will receive tickets to the game.