SIU to allow 15% capacity for spring football games

CARBONDALE — Saluki Athletics announced on Friday that it will host season-ticket holders, students and player families for the 2021 spring football season at Saluki Stadium.
Seating capacity for the four games will be limited to approximately 15 percent, based upon a plan approved by the campus Emergency Operations Center.
Safety measures will include socially-distanced, assigned seating. Tailgating will not be permitted, and fans will be required to wear a mask or facial covering inside the stadium. It can be removed while eating or drinking. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the stadium. Gates will open one hour before kickoff, and Saluki Athletics is instituting a Clear-Bag Policy for all of its home games.
Also on Friday, the Missouri Valley Football Conference issued a joint statement repeating its commitment to play an eight-game league schedule this spring, followed by the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs. The league is expected to announce a revised schedule next week, after Indiana State's recent announcement to opt out of spring football.
"The new schedule will include four conference home games and four league road games, and I think our fans will be excited when they see the lineup of opponents coming to our stadium this spring," said SIU Director of Athletics Liz Jarnigan.
All season-ticket accounts in good standing as of Friday, Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. will receive tickets to the game. Tickets will be Print-At-Home and loaded into paid accounts. Fans who are unable to print their tickets at home should contact the ticket office at 877-SALUKIS to arrange an alternative delivery method. Approximately 500 tickets will be available for students to pick up at the Banterra Center ticket office during the week of each home game (Monday-Friday, 9 AM-4:30 PM). There will be no walk-up sales on game day.
"It's important for season-ticket holders to understand that we are re-seating the stadium to socially-distance fans," said Assistant AD for Ticketing Bryce Williams. "Our goal is to seat fans as close to their original location as possible. If we have to move someone from a chair-back section, we'll provide a temporary chair-back in the new location."
For more ticket information, call the ticket office at 877-SALUKIS.
TICKETS
• Revised four-game home schedule TBA.
• 15% stadium capacity to include season-ticket holders, students and player families.
• All season-ticket holders as of Friday, Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. will receive tickets to the game.
• Season-ticket holders will be re-seated, according to the number of tickets in each account, to accommodate social distancing.
• Tickets will be Print-At-Home and loaded into paid accounts.
• Approximately 500 tickets will be available to students at the Banterra Center ticket office during the week of each home game during normal business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 AM-4:30 PM). A valid student ID is required to claim a ticket.
PARKING
• Lot S reserved parking passes will be emailed to account holders to Print-At-Home.
• Lots U and C will be open parking.
• Lots open 90 minutes before kickoff.
ENTRY
• No tailgating
• Gates open 60 minutes before kickoff.
• Clear Bag Policy
• Masks or facial coverings are required, except while eating/drinking.
• Stadium amenities (concessions, restrooms, first aid) will be available.
• Hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the stadium.
ACCESS
• The north end zone berm will be closed to fans.
• The Stadium Club will be closed.