SIU Track adds 4 players for 2021

CARBONDALE — SIU director of track & field/cross country Rosalind Joseph has announced the signing of four student-athletes to national letters of intent for the 2021 class.

"I'm excited to add to our women's distance group," said Joseph. "It's been such a unique and challenging recruiting period for everyone, so to be able to recruit this caliber of student-athletes to our program speaks volumes to coach (Kevin) Cataldo and to the university for making the impression from afar. It also speaks to the dedication of these young women in their process of finding the best fit for them. I'm glad to have them as Salukis!"

The initial group of signees for the 2021 class include four athletes who will participate on both the cross country course and track. Two of the four hail from the state of Ohio, while one comes down from Michigan. The lone Illinois native comes from nearby Metropolis.

"I'm really excited about this incoming class," said cross country coach Kevin Cataldo. "They have a lot of potential and will be able to help us in the middle distance events on the track, while also being able to contribute on the cross country course. The difficulty of that speaks volumes to what kind of student-athletes we're bringing in."

Here is a look at the 2021 signees: