SIU Track & Field | Moore-Jones places 7th in NCAA shot put

SIU shot putter A'Veun Moore-Jones

SIU's A'Veun Moore-Jones, a Mount Vernon native, competes at the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference outdoor track and field championship in Carbondale. 

 SALUKI MEDIA SERVICES

SIU's A'veun Moore-Jones earned All-America honors late Thursday night after finishing seventh in the shot put at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Moore-Jones, a product of Mount Vernon, set a personal-best mark of 57-10 1/4 on the last of her six throws. She was in seventh place after the first three throws, which got her into the finals of the event, and then fouled on her next two attempts before uncorking her best throw.

In the hammer throw, Salukis Shaniece O'Neal and Elisia Lancaster finished 17th and 20th, respectively. O'Neal's best throw traveled 212-8, while Lancaster topped out at 210-7.

Senior Kayla Schiera (3000 steeplechase) ran 10:29.58 in her heat to finish 22nd overall. Only the top 12 times made it to Saturday night's finals.

— The Southern

