SIU upsets Weber State 34-31 to advance to FCS quarterfinals

Avante Cox caught six balls for 120 yards and a 26-yard touchdown in the first half.

Barron completed 16 of 29 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown. He was picked off twice, both in the end zone. Kicker Kyle Thompson also missed a short field goal.

Gualdoni's 35-yard field goal in the final minute of the half pulled SIU within four at the break.

The Salukis converted a third-and-18 and reached the Wildcat 18 before quarterback Labanowitz threw incomplete on third down. Gualdoni, a Johnston City native, put it through the uprights to pull the Salukis within four of the third-ranked team in the nation, 21-17.

WSU led 14-0 before the Salukis got back in the game. The Wildcats went right down the field on their second drive of the game, going 69 yards on eight plays to take a 7-0 lead. Kris Jackson, in for his first carries of the season with starting running back Josh Davis out with an injury, crashed into the end zone from a yard out. Thompson hit the extra point attempt. WSU went up 14-0 after a flea flicker from quarterback Barron to tight end Justin Malone, who was all alone at the 1-yard line when Barron let the ball go.