SIU, UTM in talks to move Sept. 3 football game back

CARBONDALE — SIU and UT Martin are discussing moving back their Sept. 3 football game that is scheduled in Martin, Tennessee, to the weekend.

The Salukis were originally scheduled to open at UT Martin that Thursday night, the first night Division I teams could play in the 2020 season. Then the University of Wisconsin canceled its game against SIU on Sept. 12, after the Big 10 Conference made its programs play a conference-only schedule. The Salukis signed a contract to play Kansas on Aug. 29, receiving a one-time waiver from the NCAA to play in what is now known as Week Zero, and want to try to move the game in Martin back.

SIU currently has five days to get ready to play the Skyhawks, and want the normal seven.

"I've been in contact with UT Martin to see if there's a chance that we could move that game to Saturday. They're willing to take a look at it," SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan said. "There's been no agreement. They understand our predicament. They have some predicaments that we need to be understanding with. It's a discussion we're having. We have no idea if we'll be able to get it moved or not, but we are certainly trying."