SIU Volleyball | Billikens sweep SIU at Davies Gym

CARBONDALE — The Southern Illinois University volleyball team dropped a three-set decision (17-25, 25-27, 19-25) to Saint Louis Tuesday night in non-conference play inside Davies Gym.

The Salukis (3-4), who came into the contest having won three of their last four matches, struggled with first ball contacts, which in part, made it difficult to remain in system offensively. Southern posted a 51% (39 of 76) sideout percentage and hit .156 for the match. SLU, on the other hand, sided out 76.9% of the time and hit .310 for the match.

Southern got out to an early lead in the first set thanks to a four-point spurt with Katy Kluge at the service line that put SIU ahead 6-3. The Billikens returned the favor in the form of seven-straight points to turn a three-point deficit (8-5) into a four-point lead (12-8). The Salukis cut their deficit down to two, 13-11, behind kills by Tatum Tornatta and Nsia Gittens, but that was as close as they could get.