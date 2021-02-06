SIU volleyball looks for first MVC win against Loyola

CARBONDALE — The SIU volleyball team looks for its first conference win of the season when it hosts Loyola Sunday and Monday at Davies Gym.

The Salukis (1-3, 0-2 Missouri Valley Conference) and Ramblers (2-1, 1-1) square off at 1 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday and at 3 p.m. Monday. Loyola leads the series 11-7, and has won eight straight matches against SIU.

SIU comes off a four-set loss at Missouri State Tuesday night. Loyola split two matches against Valparaiso and defeated Butler in five sets for its two wins.

SIU is in the middle of a rebuild, with nine newcomers this season. Five have already made their debuts.

Ryan Rednour, Imani Hartfield, Tatum Tornatta, MacKenzie Houser and Taylor Morgan have all made their collegiate debuts. Houser has recorded double-digit digs in three straight matches, which included a career-high 18 in SIU's win over Memphis on Jan. 23. Tornatta has put down double-digit kills in two of SIU's four matches this season. The freshman out of Evansville, Indiana, finished with 11 kills against Missouri State on Jan. 30.

Rednour has appeared in all four matches this season. Taylor Morgan put down her first collegiate kill against Missouri State on Jan. 30.