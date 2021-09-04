SIU Volleyball | Salukis fall to Oral Roberts, finish 2-1 at tournament

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University's volleyball team won the first set in a best-of-five match Saturday with Oral Roberts University, 25-19, only to drop the next three sets and the match, 25-16, 25-20 and 25-22.
The Salukis (3-3 overall), who on Friday bested the University of Tennessee-Martin and Alabama A&M, could not keep pace with the Golden Eagles in sets two through four, as the visitors from Tulsa demonstrated why they are unbeaten at 6-0. For their efforts, ORU laid claim to the championship of the Saluki Bash inside the Banterra Center.
The turning point of the match may have come in Set 3.
SIU took a 1-0 lead on a kill by Tatum Tornatta, but never led again. Six times throughout the set, the Salukis came from behind to tie the game and all six times the Golden Eagles retook the lead on the next point in route to winning the set.
SIU head coach Eric Allen acknowledged the third set was a killer, but felt the second set may have been even more costly.
"They (Golden Eagles) had submitted the wrong lineup and had some people playing out of position, but we didn't execute at a level that would have allowed us a distinct advantage in that set and really played pretty poorly," Allen said. "We only scored 16 points in that set. And there's no reason for that other than our first-ball contact and transition attack were just poor. We didn't allow our setter (Anna Jaworski) to get into a rhythm. If she can't get into a rhythm, then our hitters aren't going to get into a rhythm. It was a pretty poor offensive performance for us in comparison to what we did yesterday (Friday)."
In the fourth and final set, the Salukis led by as much as three points at 12-9 following a kill by Nataly Garcia, but ORU rallied to take a 14-13 lead. SIU tied the set at 14 all and 15 all before the visitors gradually pulled away for the win.
Allen described his team's tournament performance as 'erratic' and believes their youth has a lot to do with that.
"We're going to have highs and lows," he said. "We have to minimize the amount of time we stay in low periods. We're giving up three or four points on a regular basis instead of two. We also have to get better at the service line, not only in terms of cutting down on errors by we must be able to pressure the other side more frequently."
Allen added that he likes the makeup of his squad.
"I think we've got a team that has a ton of potential," he said.
Tornatta led the Salukis in kills with 13. Also reaching double figures with 10 each were Nsia Gittens and Imani Hartfield. MacKenzie Houser was the top in digs with 14 followed by Katy Kluge's 12. Jaworski recorded 42 assists.
The Salukis return to the court Tuesday for a 6 p.m. match with Saint Louis University.