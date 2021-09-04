SIU Volleyball | Salukis fall to Oral Roberts, finish 2-1 at tournament

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University's volleyball team won the first set in a best-of-five match Saturday with Oral Roberts University, 25-19, only to drop the next three sets and the match, 25-16, 25-20 and 25-22.

The Salukis (3-3 overall), who on Friday bested the University of Tennessee-Martin and Alabama A&M, could not keep pace with the Golden Eagles in sets two through four, as the visitors from Tulsa demonstrated why they are unbeaten at 6-0. For their efforts, ORU laid claim to the championship of the Saluki Bash inside the Banterra Center.

The turning point of the match may have come in Set 3.

SIU took a 1-0 lead on a kill by Tatum Tornatta, but never led again. Six times throughout the set, the Salukis came from behind to tie the game and all six times the Golden Eagles retook the lead on the next point in route to winning the set.

SIU head coach Eric Allen acknowledged the third set was a killer, but felt the second set may have been even more costly.