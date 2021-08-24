SIU Volleyball | Salukis reboot after 2-win COVID season

CARBONDALE — Three months after a disastrous 2-18 run during the COVID-19-centric 2020-21 season, SIU's volleyball team is rebooting.
The Salukis are anxious to start again after losing their last 13 matches, and getting swept in four of their last five. Four starters and libero Katy Kluge return, but SIU has only three upperclassmen on its 17-player roster. Kluge, a junior, John A. Logan College transfer Bryleigh Buchanan, and 5-foot-11 junior outside hitter Nataly Garcia, a first team NJCAA All-American at Navarro College last season. Garcia, who had 246 kills (3.73 kills per set), 20 solo blocks and 48 aces, is part of a balanced offensive attack.
"We've got four or five kids that can carry the load, offensively. We can be a reasonable ball-control team. We should be able to exchange in transition quite a bit," third-year SIU coach Ed Allen said. "That's one of the focal points. We want to be tough enough to be able to exchange multiple times, wear the team out, forcing them to try to do some things, and may create an error."
Second-year freshman middle hitter Imani Hartfield had the third-best hitting percentage in the Missouri Valley Conference (.288) in 67 sets. The 5-9 Sanford, Florida native had five kills or more in 15 matches. Hartfield's 139 kills are the most of any returning player. Second-year freshman Tatum Tornatta, a 5-11 outside hitter that has 126 kills in 64 sets last season, is right behind her.
Garcia had a team-high 17 kills on 47 attacks in Saturday's five-set exhibition win at SIU-Edwardsville. Second-year freshman Nsia Gittens had 13 kills against the Cougars, and freshman setter Anna Jaworski had five. Jaworski, a Naperville North High School product, has picked up the offense quickly in just a few weeks.
"She can deliver a very hittable ball. She's been working on trying to deliver a better ball on the backside, because it falls a little inside on a regular basis, but she understands the game very well," Allen said. "She's got the heart of a lion, in terms of a competitor. We get done playing Saturday, and I asked her 'What'd you think, kiddo?' and she says 'I had so much fun.' The kid likes to compete, and to me that is the most important trait to have as a player, particularly at the setter position."
SIU opens the season at the Southern Miss Classic this weekend. The Salukis play Louisiana-Lafayette on Friday at 12:30 p.m. and turn around to play the host Golden Lions at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, SIU is scheduled to play Mississippi Valley State at 2:30 p.m. All three matches can be seen on C-USATV, a pay-per-view service. The Salukis' home opener is next weekend with the Saluki Bash, which is scheduled to take place at the Banterra Center.
SIU hosts Alabama A&M on Friday, Sept. 3, at noon and UT-Martin at 7 p.m. The Salukis close out their portion of the event Saturday, Sept. 4 against Oral Roberts at 1:30 p.m. SIU's Missouri Valley Conference opener is Sept. 24 at home against Valparaiso.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman