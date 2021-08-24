SIU Volleyball | Salukis reboot after 2-win COVID season

Garcia had a team-high 17 kills on 47 attacks in Saturday's five-set exhibition win at SIU-Edwardsville. Second-year freshman Nsia Gittens had 13 kills against the Cougars, and freshman setter Anna Jaworski had five. Jaworski, a Naperville North High School product, has picked up the offense quickly in just a few weeks.

"She can deliver a very hittable ball. She's been working on trying to deliver a better ball on the backside, because it falls a little inside on a regular basis, but she understands the game very well," Allen said. "She's got the heart of a lion, in terms of a competitor. We get done playing Saturday, and I asked her 'What'd you think, kiddo?' and she says 'I had so much fun.' The kid likes to compete, and to me that is the most important trait to have as a player, particularly at the setter position."

SIU opens the season at the Southern Miss Classic this weekend. The Salukis play Louisiana-Lafayette on Friday at 12:30 p.m. and turn around to play the host Golden Lions at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, SIU is scheduled to play Mississippi Valley State at 2:30 p.m. All three matches can be seen on C-USATV, a pay-per-view service. The Salukis' home opener is next weekend with the Saluki Bash, which is scheduled to take place at the Banterra Center.

SIU hosts Alabama A&M on Friday, Sept. 3, at noon and UT-Martin at 7 p.m. The Salukis close out their portion of the event Saturday, Sept. 4 against Oral Roberts at 1:30 p.m. SIU's Missouri Valley Conference opener is Sept. 24 at home against Valparaiso.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.