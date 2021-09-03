SIU Volleyball | Salukis sweep Alabama A&M in home opener

CARBONDALE — Sometimes it's hard to be the favorite, but SIU's volleyball team wore that tag well in its first of two matches on Friday at the Banterra Center.
Junior Nataly Garcia had seven kills, sophomore Tatum Tornotta had six, and freshman setter Anna Jaworski had 26 assists in the Salukis' sweep of Alabama A&M in their Saluki Bash opener. SIU is scheduled to face UT-Martin late Friday night and Oral Roberts on Saturday. SIU (2-2) led from start to finish outside of one lead change in the third set against the winless Bulldogs (0-4), who have 15 new players on their 20-player roster.
"With a team that we have, and what we're coming off of, a very difficult year, trying to get this team some success is critical for their confidence level, and their ability to play," SIU volleyball coach Ed Allen said. "We've got some balance, offensively. I don't think that we'll ever be a one player-driven team, and Nataly needs to carry a good chunk of the load as we move through, but both outsides, both middles and right-side have the ability to put up similar numbers."
Garcia, a first team NJCAA All-American last season at Navarro College, hit .385 on 13 attacks and added two digs. She was one of four players with five or more kills. SIU hit .344 as a team, its second-best effort of the season after putting down .375 in the win over Mississippi Valley State at a tournament at Southern Miss last weekend.
The Salukis had 12 aces in their 25-10, 25-15, 25-11 win in what was their official home opener. SIU normally plays its home matches at Davies Gym, but is hosting the four-team Saluki Bash at the Banterra Center Friday and Saturday. More than one of SIU's 12 aces hit the floor without a defender attempting to dig it out, but Alabama A&M had 12 receiving errors and 16 attack errors.
India Rhodes led the Bulldogs with five kills on 19 attempts. Alabama A&M is coached by Rose Magers-Powell, the silver medalist setter from the 1984 Team USA volleyball team. Magers-Powell has more than 460 career wins, and her Bulldogs were picked to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) after back-to-back 20-win seasons. They opted out of the spring 2021 season, but won 20 matches in 2019 and 2018.
The Salukis rotated 12 players in to Friday's noon match. SIU started two newcomers, Jaworski and Garcia, but is still developing a new group despite 10 returners in a lot of ways. The Salukis had a different setter last season with Rachel Maguire, and won only two matches in the spring season.
"Sometimes when things are unpredictable, it can seem like a fire drill on the floor, and I thought we managed that situation well," Allen said. "We were able to move efficiently, we're organized, used our mouths. We're doing a lot of teaching right now of them understanding what rotation the other side is on, what can be run out of it. There's been a lot more communication there. Consequently, we feel like our kids are more prepared to be able to make plays because of it."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman