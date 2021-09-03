SIU Volleyball | Salukis sweep Alabama A&M in home opener

The Salukis had 12 aces in their 25-10, 25-15, 25-11 win in what was their official home opener. SIU normally plays its home matches at Davies Gym, but is hosting the four-team Saluki Bash at the Banterra Center Friday and Saturday. More than one of SIU's 12 aces hit the floor without a defender attempting to dig it out, but Alabama A&M had 12 receiving errors and 16 attack errors.

India Rhodes led the Bulldogs with five kills on 19 attempts. Alabama A&M is coached by Rose Magers-Powell, the silver medalist setter from the 1984 Team USA volleyball team. Magers-Powell has more than 460 career wins, and her Bulldogs were picked to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) after back-to-back 20-win seasons. They opted out of the spring 2021 season, but won 20 matches in 2019 and 2018.

The Salukis rotated 12 players in to Friday's noon match. SIU started two newcomers, Jaworski and Garcia, but is still developing a new group despite 10 returners in a lot of ways. The Salukis had a different setter last season with Rachel Maguire, and won only two matches in the spring season.

"Sometimes when things are unpredictable, it can seem like a fire drill on the floor, and I thought we managed that situation well," Allen said. "We were able to move efficiently, we're organized, used our mouths. We're doing a lot of teaching right now of them understanding what rotation the other side is on, what can be run out of it. There's been a lot more communication there. Consequently, we feel like our kids are more prepared to be able to make plays because of it."

