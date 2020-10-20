SIU Volleyball | Salukis to start Feb. 7 against Loyola

CARBONDALE — SIU's spring volleyball season will begin Feb. 7 against Loyola, according to the Salukis' online schedule.

This year, Missouri Valley Conference teams will play doubleheaders on Sundays and Mondays in February and March, with the final weekend of the regular season scheduled for Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28. The Valley Tournament is scheduled April 1-3 at Redbird Arena in Normal.

SIU opens at home against Loyola Feb. 7 and 8. The Salukis go to Valparaiso Feb. 14/15, go to Bradley Feb. 28/March 1, go to Evansville, Indiana, March 14/15, and go to Des Moines to face Drake March 21/22. SIU hosts Northern Iowa Feb. 21/22, Indiana State March 7/8 and Illinois State March 27/28. Illinois State (tournament champ) and Northern Iowa (at-large bid) competed in the NCAA Tournament last fall.

The Redbirds return three first team all-conference selections, senior middle blocker Sydney Holt, senior setter Stef Jankiewicz and senior outside hitter Kaylee Martin. UNI lost 2019 MVC Player of the Year Karlie Taylor, an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) honorable mention All-American, and Valley Setter of the Year Rachel Koop. Kaylissa Arndorfer, a first team all-conference pick last year, and middle blocker Emily Holterhaus, a member of the MVC All-Freshman Team, return.