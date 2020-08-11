SIU, Wisconsin announce future football game in 2027

CARBONDALE — SIU and the University of Wisconsin have agreed to reschedule their football game that was originally scheduled for this year to the 2027 season.
The Salukis' first visit to Camp Randell Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, will be Sept. 4, 2027. SIU will receive a $625,000 guarantee, the largest payout in school history. The Salukis and Badgers were supposed to play Sept. 12 this year, but the game was nullified when the Big 10 Conference announced it was going to attempt to play a conference-only schedule this season. Wisconsin was originally going to pay SIU $500,000 for the game.
"I'd like to commend the administration at Wisconsin for diligently working with us to find a suitable replacement date and fair compensation," SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan said in a news release. "Guarantee games are a critical source of revenue for our department, and our players, coaches and fans always look forward to the challenge of playing an elite program like Wisconsin."
The Big 10 postponed all its fall sports to the spring on Tuesday, including football. The Pac-12 Conference did the same.
SIU's future FBS opponents are now booked for the next seven years, outside of 2025. The Salukis are scheduled to play at Kansas State next year with a $450,000 guarantee and at Northwestern in 2022 ($550,000 guarantee). SIU is scheduled to play at Northern Illinois in 2023 ($375,000 guarantee), at Kansas in 2024 ($500,000), at Illinois in 2026 ($525,000) and at Wisconsin in 2027.
SIU is a combined 1-7 against current members of the Big Ten. The Salukis, with current coach Nick Hill as the starting quarterback, beat Indiana on the road in 2006. SIU is 1-1 lifetime against the Hoosiers, 0-4 against Illinois, 0-1 against Northwestern and 0-1 against Purdue.
