SIU Women's Basketball | Little things lead to Saluki loss

NORMAL — A spate of little things turned into another big loss that have put the SIU women in a tough spot entering the final week of the regular season.
Sunday’s 66-56 defeat to Illinois State at Redbird Arena was the Salukis’ fifth straight road setback, and one that assures they can finish no higher than sixth in the Missouri Valley Conference. Only the top six teams get byes into the Friday portion of the conference tournament in a week and a half.
Unless it beats Loyola on Thursday night and Valparaiso on Saturday in Banterra Center, SIU (15-12, 7-9) will have to open the tournament in the play-in round. Even with a win in the play-in round, it would have to face one of the top two seeds – either Missouri State or Drake – in the quarterfinals.
“The game of basketball is all about pressure,” Salukis coach Cindy Stein said. “And if you can’t handle the pressure, you don’t belong there. We’ve got to step up to the plate and play our best to get two wins. If we can’t do that, we don’t deserve it.”
SIU couldn’t do it against the squad that has become its jinx team. Illinois State (17-10, 9-7) was gettable Sunday, but the Salukis weren’t quite sharp enough to hand it a loss three days after it dumped No. 21 Missouri State.
As has been the case throughout most of the Valley season, SIU was good enough defensively. It limited the Redbirds to 42.5 percent shooting from the field while forcing 17 turnovers and winning the rebounding battle 33-31.
But the Salukis again struggled on offense. Plagued by problems with spacing and passing, they hit only 19 of 56 shots from the field and a pitiful 5 of 24 from the 3-point line. And those numbers had to improve in the second half.
In falling behind 28-23 at halftime, SIU was 8 of 31 from the field and 1 of 16 on 3s. And it wasn’t just that it was 1 of 16 on 3s, or that it missed 13 straight before Brittney Patrick finally connected from deep. It was that non-shooters took a majority of the shots, and how willingly the Salukis settled for 3s.
“We were definitely pretty crowded and they were doubling the post, and I know we were having trouble with that,” Patrick said. “We just weren’t doing the little things, and they turned into a big thing.”
Patrick did her best to prevent SIU’s sixth straight loss to Illinois State. Her game-high 17 points were also her season high, and just two points off her career high set last March at Evansville. Patrick canned consecutive 3s that pulled the Salukis within 52-49 with 3:31 left.
But a killing sequence occurred right after that. First-shot defense burped up a missed 3-pointer from Mary Crompton, but SIU couldn’t finish the defensive possession with a board. JuJu Redmond converted a 3-point play seconds later to restore a six-point lead, and the Redbirds pulled away by canning 11 straight foul shots before an inconsequential miss at the end.
Abby Brockmeyer also enjoyed a solid game for the Salukis with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Makenzie Silvey also scored 11 points and Nicole Martin added 10, but the bench combined for only five points.
“We have a great group of kids that play their butts off, but there isn’t an offense in the world that will work if your execution is off,” Stein said. “Our spacing and timing were off. We’ll continue to work on it, and we’ll continue to try to get better.”
Paige Saylor scored 14 points for Illinois State and Redmond came off the bench to add 13.