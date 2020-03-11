SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis try to restart at MVC Tournament

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Starting guards Brittney Patrick, Kristen Nelson and Makenzie Silvey shot a combined 7 of 17 from the field, but scored a combined 20 points. They handed out 12 of the team's 26 assists on 37 baskets. SIU shot 58.7% from the field against the Aces, who were last in the Valley in scoring defense and ninth in field goal percentage defense.

"We played pretty tough against 'em at home, and then, when we went there, it was a different story," Evansville coach Matt Ruffing said. "They played at an extra-high level that we weren't able to match, and they really took it to us, so our staff has been, for the last 48 hours, racking our brains to try to come up with a plan. Maybe something different that we haven't even shown all year."

Evansville allowed an average of 74.2 points per game during the regular season and allowed opponents to shoot 41.8% from the field. The Aces lost all 18 conference games by double digits, the closest a 10-point loss to Loyola at home Jan. 10.

In the opening round of the MVC Tournament for the first time in six years, the Salukis hope to get back on the winning track with nine upperclassmen in the top 11 of their rotation.