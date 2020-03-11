SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis try to restart at MVC Tournament

CARBONDALE — Starting forwards Abby Brockmeyer and Nicole Martin combined for 29 points and 19 rebounds in SIU's regular-season finale Saturday against Valparaiso. The Salukis' starting guards went a combined 6 of 34 from the field in the 69-58 loss at the Banterra Center, including 3 of 16 from the 3-point line.
On a neutral court almost six hours away, against the worst defense in the Missouri Valley Conference, SIU's women's basketball team hopes to restart something Thursday.
The Salukis (16-13, 8-10 MVC) open the league tournament against last-place Evansville (3-26, 0-18) at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline at or just after 7 p.m. The game is scheduled to air on Magic 95.1 FM and on ESPN+. Pretty streaky most of the season, SIU has dropped three of its last four games. The Purple Aces have lost 19 in a row, and allowed 99 points to the Salukis in their last meeting on Feb. 23.
"Our first game at their place we didn't hit open shots, and, the second game, we did, so I think that kind of tells you the story," SIU coach Cindy Stein said. "But we also know that they've got a very talented team, they play extremely hard, they can score at all five positions. Honestly, we're just focused on making sure that we trust the process, and how hard we're gonna have to work. Be ready from that standpoint."
SIU beat the Aces, 70-57, in Indiana, and won by 39 points at the Banterra Center. Brockmeyer, a junior forward who led the Salukis with 7.6 rebounds per game and was third in scoring (10 points per game), delivered 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in that win. Martin, a preseason all-conference pick who was second on the team in scoring (12.7 ppg.) and rebounding (5.4 rpg.) during the regular season, made 7 of 8 from the field and scored 19 points.
Starting guards Brittney Patrick, Kristen Nelson and Makenzie Silvey shot a combined 7 of 17 from the field, but scored a combined 20 points. They handed out 12 of the team's 26 assists on 37 baskets. SIU shot 58.7% from the field against the Aces, who were last in the Valley in scoring defense and ninth in field goal percentage defense.
"We played pretty tough against 'em at home, and then, when we went there, it was a different story," Evansville coach Matt Ruffing said. "They played at an extra-high level that we weren't able to match, and they really took it to us, so our staff has been, for the last 48 hours, racking our brains to try to come up with a plan. Maybe something different that we haven't even shown all year."
Evansville allowed an average of 74.2 points per game during the regular season and allowed opponents to shoot 41.8% from the field. The Aces lost all 18 conference games by double digits, the closest a 10-point loss to Loyola at home Jan. 10.
In the opening round of the MVC Tournament for the first time in six years, the Salukis hope to get back on the winning track with nine upperclassmen in the top 11 of their rotation.
"I don't think anybody on our team is happy about where we are, but it is what it is," Stein said. "So now it's all about preparing for one game at a time and giving it your best shot. We hope that our veteran leadership can propel us forward and get us ready to go."
The Aces don't lack talent. Freshman guard/forward Abby Feit (pronounced Fight) finished tied for eighth in the Valley in scoring (13.7 ppg.) and was third in rebounding (8.4 rpg.). She scored 26 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in her first game, against non-Division I Brescia, both school records for freshmen. Feit's 26 points are believed to be the most by a freshman in Valley history.
Second-seeded Drake (22-8) lurks for the winner of SIU-Evansville on Friday at 6:02 p.m. in the tournament quarterfinals. The Bulldogs swept both the Salukis and Aces, beating SIU by eight in Carbondale and by 15 in Des Moines. No. 19/23 Missouri State (26-4) is the top seed and the defending tournament champion. The Lady Bears await the winner of Thursday night's first game, between No. 8 seed Loyola (15-14, 6-12) and No. 9 seed Indiana State (5-25, 3-15), in Friday's first quarterfinal at 12:02 p.m.
