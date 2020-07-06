SIU Women’s Soccer | Salukis announce 2020 schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — The Southern Illinois University women's soccer team has announced its tentative schedule for the 2020 campaign, head coach Grant Williams announced on Monday.

The Salukis made tremendous strides in the program's inaugural season, as SIU went 5-10-2 with a roster of 25 players, 17 of which were freshmen playing collegiate soccer for the first time. The Salukis will commemorate another 'first' this season, as the 2020 campaign will serve as the program's first in the Missouri Valley Conference.

"It was great that we didn't have to add the pressure and expectations of Missouri Valley Conference play in our first season," Williams said. "That was by design. In doing that, we were able to play matches and gain experience that we will be better for. There will still be a learning curve as our kids get their first taste of conference play. There is a little more on the line in conference games and teams play a bit harder because of that. But we will be ready, prepared and we are looking forward to it."

The 2020 schedule has been a work in progress for quite some time, as Williams has had to remain flexible. Many schools have had to adjust their schedules based on restrictions from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.