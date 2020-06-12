SIU Women's Basketball | Kenwood Academy's Zoe Belcher commits to Salukis

CARBONDALE — Zoe Belcher, a 5-foot-11 forward at Kenwood Academy, verbally committed to the SIU women's basketball team for the 2021-22 season Thursday night.
Chicago Hoops Express, Belcher's AAU team, announced her verbal commitment on Twitter. Belcher averaged 10.2 points, seven rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game for a 27-7 squad, according to MaxPreps.com. Kenwood Academy advanced to its Class 3A sectional final, where it was defeated by eventual state champion Chicago Simeon.
Belcher is ranked the 19th-best player in the state in the 2021 class by Prep Girls Hoops Illinois.
SIU's women's basketball team finished 16-13 in the shortened 2019-20 season. The Salukis went 8-10 in Missouri Valley Conference but return five seniors, including two of their top-three scorers and top rebounder Abby Brockmeyer (7.6 boards a game). Senior guard Makenzie Silvey (14.8 points per game) and Brockmeyer (10 ppg.) were first and third on the team in scoring last season, respectively.
— Todd Hefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!