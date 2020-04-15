SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis add junior college forward Douvier

CARBONDALE — Janell Douvier, a 6-foot-1 sophomore forward at Pratt (Kansas) Community College, signed with the SIU women's basketball team on Wednesday.
Douvier (pronounced doo-vee-ay) started 54 of 59 games and averaged 8.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game for her career. An all-league player her freshman year, she averaged 8.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season to help Pratt to the Region VI Tournament for the second straight year.
"Janell impressed me with her work ethic, killer jump shot and her athleticism," Saluki coach Cindy Stein said in a news release. "She is a high energy player with outstanding character. I am so excited for this great addition to our family and team."
Douvier rounds out a five-person class that includes guards Adrianna Katcher (Urbana, Iowa), Quierra Love (Edwardsville), Southern Illinoisan Girls Player of the Year Jeniah Thompson of Carterville and guard/forward Sydney Prochaska (Arlington Heights).
Thompson led the Lady Lions to the Class 2A state tournament last season. Katcher led her high school to the Iowa state semifinals. Love, a 5-4 senior, helped the Tigers reach the sectional final and was an all-metro first team pick by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Prochaska, a guard/forward at Lombard Montini, led the Broncos to a third place finish in Class 3A.
SIU (16-13) finished seventh in the Valley last season but return three starters, all seniors, and eight of their top 11 players.
Douvier, a Wichita, Kansas native, scored in double figures in 24 of her 59 games at Pratt. She was one of eight players in the Kansas Jayhawk Conference to make 30-plus 3-pointers and grab 175-plus rebounds. Douvier earned all-state honors her senior year at Wichita Independent High School after averaging 13.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
Born and raised in Salzburg, Austria, she comes from a big basketball family. Her father, Randy, played junior college basketball at Panama State and later transferred to St. Cloud State before going overseas to play professionally in Austria. Janell is the youngest of six kids, all of whom have now earned a college basketball scholarship. Her oldest brother, Bryce, plays overseas, most recently in Poland, and played collegiately for Northern Colorado and Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Her two other brothers, Ryan and Randall, played for Baker University and Bryant and Stratton College, respectively, while Janell’s twin sisters, Jamy and Sandra, graduated from Missouri A&T in 2017 after two seasons with the Miners.
• Men's golf adds Mackin: The SIU men's golf team added Josh Mackin, a sophomore from Ireland who will have three years of eligibility with the Salukis beginning this fall. He won the Ulster Boys Championship last year and represented Ireland in the Home Boys Internationals.
• Waltonville grad to run for St. Louis College of Pharmacy: Sophie Eastham, a four-year letterwinner for Waltonville High School's cross country and track teams, signed to run for the St. Louis College of Pharmacy on Wednesday.
Eastham, a team captain, currently holds the school records for the 3,200-meter run and 1,600 run. She plans to pursue a bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences with an emphasis in health sciences before moving on to the doctor of pharmacy program.
The St. Louis College of Pharmacy is an NAIA program and offers 13 sports. They are known as the Eutectics, which refers to a pharmacy term describing the process of two solids combining to form a liquid.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!