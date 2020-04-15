SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis add junior college forward Douvier

Douvier, a Wichita, Kansas native, scored in double figures in 24 of her 59 games at Pratt. She was one of eight players in the Kansas Jayhawk Conference to make 30-plus 3-pointers and grab 175-plus rebounds. Douvier earned all-state honors her senior year at Wichita Independent High School after averaging 13.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Born and raised in Salzburg, Austria, she comes from a big basketball family. Her father, Randy, played junior college basketball at Panama State and later transferred to St. Cloud State before going overseas to play professionally in Austria. Janell is the youngest of six kids, all of whom have now earned a college basketball scholarship. Her oldest brother, Bryce, plays overseas, most recently in Poland, and played collegiately for Northern Colorado and Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Her two other brothers, Ryan and Randall, played for Baker University and Bryant and Stratton College, respectively, while Janell’s twin sisters, Jamy and Sandra, graduated from Missouri A&T in 2017 after two seasons with the Miners.