SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis opening 2021-22 season at Tennessee

CARBONDALE — With five returning starters and four seniors back, SIU women's basketball coach Cindy Stein is lining up a schedule that could give the Salukis a shot at an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament this winter.
The Salukis will open at Tennessee in the first meeting between the two programs since 1989, will host Illinois for the first time since 2014 and play at Indiana. The Lady Vols, coached by former Missouri State leader Kellie Harper, went 17-8 last season and return four starters, including 6-foot-1 guard/forward Rae Burrell, who was named the 24th-best player in the country by ESPN.com earlier this year. Illinois went 2-16 in the Big 10 Conference and 5-18 overall last season, and Indiana comes off one of its best seasons ever after reaching its first Elite Eight in 2021.
"We have a schedule that is tough. We put a schedule together that if we can do well in it, we could possibly get an at-large, which is what you try to do with a veteran team," Stein said. "We'll open up at Tennessee, and then we've got return games with UMKC, and SEMO. We've got IUPUI, which we've had. We'll still have the Compass Challenge."
SIU is 0-2 lifetime against Tennessee, losing in Knoxville, Tennessee, 78-44 in 1989. The Salukis lost to the Lady Vols 56-54 at a tournament in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in their last meeting in 1984.
Burrell started all 25 games for the Lady Vols last season and averaged 16.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. She shot 45.8% from the field, 40.2% from the 3-point line (a team-best 39 of 97) and 82.5% at the free-throw line (66 of 80). Harper added a heavy recruiting class to go with nine returning players, led by graduate transfer forward Alexus Dye (16.6 ppg., 12.6 rpg.) from Troy. Dye led the NCAA in rebounding, grabbing 352, and led the country in double-doubles with 23. Tennessee also added four outstanding freshmen, Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year Brooklyn Miles, Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year Sara Puckett, Kaiya Wynn, the Texas Class 5A Player of the Year, and 6-3 forward Karoline Striplin, who finished second in the Alabama Player of the Year voting to Puckett.
Indiana received a 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and finished 21-6. Junior forward Mackenzie Holmes and senior guard Grace Berger were both first team All-Big 10 and the program's first honorable mention All-Americans.
SIU's Makenzie Silvey (14.7 ppg., 64 assists, 38 3-pointers) returns after earning her first all-conference first team honor last season. Silvey enters her additional season from the NCAA within striking distance of Cartaesha Macklin's all-time scoring mark of 1,779 points set in 2016. Forward Abby Brockmeyer, the team's leading rebounder (8.3 per game) and second-leading scorer (14.3 ppg.) returns after missing all but 12 games last season because of COVID-19-related issues or injuries. The Salukis also return forward Gabby Walker (10.4 ppg., 4 rpg.), guard Payton McAllister (8 ppg., 2.7 rpg., 41 3s) and two other players that started 17 and 16 games, respectively, guard Caitlin Link and Adrianna Katcher.
SIU played most of last season without two other key pieces due to injury, 6-1 forward Awa Keita and 6-1 forward Janelle Douvier, a two-time all-conference pick at Pratt (Kansas) Community College. Keita averaged 9.8 minutes a game in 2019-20 in 29 games. Douvier played in only 12 games last season but could add to the team's frontcourt depth. SIU also signed four freshmen for the upcoming season.
"What's exciting is we're gonna see what kind of year we could have," Stein said. "COVID, I think, it was really hard to have a good year with COVID. We only had four kids that were able to play in every game. We got through it. I think it made us tougher. Now we're ready to see what kind of year we actually can have."
Collier leaves for State Fair Community College in Missouri: Nicole Collier, an assistant under Stein the last five years, has accepted the head coach position at State Fair Community College in Sedalia, Missouri. Collier, a former Division II star at Missouri Western State University, led Lincoln University to two Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament appearances and helped Central Missouri to a pair of NCAA regional appearances.
Kokkines leaves: Sophomore guard Frankie Kokkines left SIU for Division II Illinois-Springfield after appearing in six games last season.
UIS went 10-11 in 2020-21, playing all conference games.
