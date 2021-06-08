SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis opening 2021-22 season at Tennessee

CARBONDALE — With five returning starters and four seniors back, SIU women's basketball coach Cindy Stein is lining up a schedule that could give the Salukis a shot at an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament this winter.

The Salukis will open at Tennessee in the first meeting between the two programs since 1989, will host Illinois for the first time since 2014 and play at Indiana. The Lady Vols, coached by former Missouri State leader Kellie Harper, went 17-8 last season and return four starters, including 6-foot-1 guard/forward Rae Burrell, who was named the 24th-best player in the country by ESPN.com earlier this year. Illinois went 2-16 in the Big 10 Conference and 5-18 overall last season, and Indiana comes off one of its best seasons ever after reaching its first Elite Eight in 2021.

"We have a schedule that is tough. We put a schedule together that if we can do well in it, we could possibly get an at-large, which is what you try to do with a veteran team," Stein said. "We'll open up at Tennessee, and then we've got return games with UMKC, and SEMO. We've got IUPUI, which we've had. We'll still have the Compass Challenge."

SIU is 0-2 lifetime against Tennessee, losing in Knoxville, Tennessee, 78-44 in 1989. The Salukis lost to the Lady Vols 56-54 at a tournament in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in their last meeting in 1984.