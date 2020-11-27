SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis pause due to positive COVID-19 test, will miss next 3 games

CARBONDALE — The SIU women's basketball team will not go to Memphis, or Charleston, for that matter, after a player tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement from the school Friday.
Due to contact tracing and the surrounding quarantines from that test, the Salukis won't have the minimum eight players required to play at Memphis, according to a news release. SIU will begin a 7-day pause until re-testing can take place, and cancel its appearance at next weekend's Compass Challenge in Charleston. The Salukis were scheduled to play at Memphis on Sunday and compete in two games in Charleston.
The positive test result came one day after SIU played at home against Eastern Michigan. The Salukis fell 65-52 against the Eagles in both teams' season opener, which took place in an almost empty Banterra Center. The only fans allowed were players' family members. It is not clear if the positive test came from a player that competed in Wednesday's game.
SIU's next scheduled game after the Compass Challenge is a home date with Southeast Missouri State on Dec. 13.
Stein mentioned after Wednesday's game the Salukis struggled with quarantines in the last two weeks, even going without 10 players at practice. Senior guard Makenzie Silvey didn't start for the first time in her last 83 games because she just came back to practice Monday because of illness or quarantine. SIU doesn't release any positive test results for players, but has announced positive tests when they've arisen.
After the No. 24 Missouri State women took on Florida Gulf Coast on the road Friday afternoon, it became the sixth team from the Missouri Valley Conference to begin its season. Loyola's women's team is scheduled to play at Chicago State on Saturday, and Valparaiso is scheduled to play at Bowling Green on Sunday. Bradley, SIU, Drake, Northern Iowa and Indiana State all opened Wednesday. Evansville is scheduled to open at Murray State on Tuesday, while Illinois State, which canceled its first three games Nov. 20 because of COVID-19, could open Dec. 6 against Saint Xavier.
