SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis pause due to positive COVID-19 test, will miss next 3 games

CARBONDALE — The SIU women's basketball team will not go to Memphis, or Charleston, for that matter, after a player tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement from the school Friday.

Due to contact tracing and the surrounding quarantines from that test, the Salukis won't have the minimum eight players required to play at Memphis, according to a news release. SIU will begin a 7-day pause until re-testing can take place, and cancel its appearance at next weekend's Compass Challenge in Charleston. The Salukis were scheduled to play at Memphis on Sunday and compete in two games in Charleston.

The positive test result came one day after SIU played at home against Eastern Michigan. The Salukis fell 65-52 against the Eagles in both teams' season opener, which took place in an almost empty Banterra Center. The only fans allowed were players' family members. It is not clear if the positive test came from a player that competed in Wednesday's game.

SIU's next scheduled game after the Compass Challenge is a home date with Southeast Missouri State on Dec. 13.