SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis picked 6th in MVC preseason poll

CARBONDALE — SIU's women's basketball team was picked sixth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll, which was released Tuesday.

The Salukis return nine players, including two starters, from last season's team that finished 16-13 overall and 8-10 in the MVC (seventh place). Senior guard Makenzie Silvey, a two-time all-conference honoree, returns after leading the team in scoring (14.8 points per game last season), minutes (31 per game) and 3-pointers (60 of 173). Senior forward Abby Brockmeyer (10 ppg., 7.6 rpg.) started all 29 games last season and led the team in blocks, with 21. She enters her final collegiate season 85 points short of 1,000.

"You just can't put enough emphasis on what that means to a program that loses three starters, and you've got two really solid players returning, but it's who fills those three spots in the starting lineup," eighth-year coach Cindy Stein said. "Our next six people, three starters, three more off the bench, are going to be really important. Their leadership is huge. Them helping to share their experiences, how to get through a tough Valley schedule and all that, you just can't put an value on what that brings to a program."