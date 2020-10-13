SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis picked 6th in MVC preseason poll

CARBONDALE — SIU's women's basketball team was picked sixth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll, which was released Tuesday.
The Salukis return nine players, including two starters, from last season's team that finished 16-13 overall and 8-10 in the MVC (seventh place). Senior guard Makenzie Silvey, a two-time all-conference honoree, returns after leading the team in scoring (14.8 points per game last season), minutes (31 per game) and 3-pointers (60 of 173). Senior forward Abby Brockmeyer (10 ppg., 7.6 rpg.) started all 29 games last season and led the team in blocks, with 21. She enters her final collegiate season 85 points short of 1,000.
"You just can't put enough emphasis on what that means to a program that loses three starters, and you've got two really solid players returning, but it's who fills those three spots in the starting lineup," eighth-year coach Cindy Stein said. "Our next six people, three starters, three more off the bench, are going to be really important. Their leadership is huge. Them helping to share their experiences, how to get through a tough Valley schedule and all that, you just can't put an value on what that brings to a program."
With five seniors and two juniors, this year's squad will be one of the oldest in Stein's eight seasons. Junior forward Janell Douvier, one of five newcomers on this year's team, averaged 8.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game at Pratt (Kansas) Community College last season. Carterville High School all-state pick Jeniah Thompson is one of four freshmen.
Defending league champion Missouri State was picked to win the league in a vote of league coaches, sports information directors and media after capturing its first Valley championship since 2012 in March. The Lady Bears were ranked for 33 weeks in one of the two major top-25 polls, finished 23rd in The Associated Press poll, and return four starters. They were picked 22nd in ESPN.com's Way-Too-Early preseason top 25.
Senior guard Brice Calip (12.6 ppg., 3.8 assists per game), last season's MVC Defensive Player of the Year, and junior forward Jasmine Franklin (10.9 ppg., 8.7 rpg.) were named to the five-player preseason team. Franklin led the league in rebounding last season. Junior guard Sydney Wilson (5.5 ppg., 2.4 rpg.) and senior forward Abby Hipp (6.9 ppg., 3.9 rpg., 54.2% shooter) are MSU's other returning starters.
After a 26-4 season, the best in MVC history under a rookie head coach, the Lady Bears' season ended prematurely like so many others because of the coronavirus. With four returning starters and 10 upperclassmen on her 13-player roster, MSU coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is eager for a re-boot this season.
"Once the pandemic hit, it was a different message for our players. It was more making the days count, don't count the days, and just stay present, and just enjoying each other and enjoying the journey as a team, and as a family," she said. "That was our biggest goal this summer and moving forward, so, obviously, we're gonna channel the disappointment we had from last year and fuel our fire for this year, and compete at a high level."
Bradley's Lasha Petree, a 6-foot junior guard who was fourth in the Valley in scoring as a sophomore last season (16.5 ppg.), was named Valley Preseason Player of the Year. Teammate Gabi Haack, a 5-10 senior guard, joined Petree on the preseason team. The Braves received seven first-place votes out of 40 (Missouri State got the other 33) and were second in the preseason poll. It was their highest preseason ranking in program history.
Northern Iowa was third, followed by Drake, Illinois State, SIU, Valparaiso, Loyola, Indiana State and Evansville. UNI returns all five starters, including leading scorer Karli Rucker, a 5-6 senior guard who rounded out the preseason team. Indiana State (3-15 in the league last season) and Evansville (0-18 in the Valley last season), the worst two teams in the league last season, both return all five starters.
Valley teams return 34 of 50 starters this season, the most since 37 came back in 2018-19. The league got two teams into the NCAA Tournament that year, Missouri State and Drake, and one team in the WNIT, UNI.
