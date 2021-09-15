SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis to open Valley play at home against Valparaiso

With five returning starters and four seniors back, SIU coach Cindy Stein lined up a non-conference schedule that could give the Salukis a shot at an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament in her final season. Stein announced earlier this year she intends to retire after the 2021-22 season.

The Salukis will open at Tennessee in the first meeting between the two programs since 1989, will host Illinois for the first time since 2014 and play at Indiana. The Lady Vols, coached by former Missouri State leader Kellie Harper, went 17-8 last season and return four starters, including 6-foot-1 guard/forward Rae Burrell, who was named the 24th-best player in the country by ESPN.com earlier this year. Illinois went 2-16 in the Big 10 Conference and 5-18 overall last season, and Indiana comes off one of its best seasons ever after reaching its first Elite Eight in 2021.