Moving On: Silvey, Salukis survive Sycamores in overtime

MOLINE – Makenzie Silvey showed in overtime Thursday why she was SIU’s one representative on the All-Missouri Valley Conference team.

Scoring nine of her team-high 23 points in the last 2:36 of OT, Silvey enabled the eighth-seeded Salukis to avoid an upset at ninth-seeded Indiana State’s hands. Her foul shot with 6.0 seconds left clinched a 90-89 win in the opening game of the MVC Tournament at TaxSlayer Center.

SIU (9-15) earned a third crack at top-seeded and 21st-ranked Missouri State Friday morning at 11:02 with the result. The Sycamores finished the season at 5-15 despite a career-high 31 points from Jasmine Elder.

Silvey snapped a 79-79 tie by drilling consecutive 3-pointers – one from the left wing and the other from the right corner – to make it 85-79 with 1:41 left. Gabby Walker’s layup upped the margin to 87-79 with a minute remaining, but Indiana State didn’t let the Salukis relax.

It pulled within 89-86 after a Jamyra McChristine putback with 7.6 seconds on the clock, but Silvey’s final foul shot made Sommer Pitzer’s 3-pointer as time expired a mere footnote on each team’s highest-scoring game of the year.