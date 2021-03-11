Moving On: Silvey, Salukis survive Sycamores in overtime

MOLINE – Makenzie Silvey showed in overtime Thursday why she was SIU’s one representative on the All-Missouri Valley Conference team.
Scoring nine of her team-high 23 points in the last 2:36 of OT, Silvey enabled the eighth-seeded Salukis to avoid an upset at ninth-seeded Indiana State’s hands. Her foul shot with 6.0 seconds left clinched a 90-89 win in the opening game of the MVC Tournament at TaxSlayer Center.
SIU (9-15) earned a third crack at top-seeded and 21st-ranked Missouri State Friday morning at 11:02 with the result. The Sycamores finished the season at 5-15 despite a career-high 31 points from Jasmine Elder.
Silvey snapped a 79-79 tie by drilling consecutive 3-pointers – one from the left wing and the other from the right corner – to make it 85-79 with 1:41 left. Gabby Walker’s layup upped the margin to 87-79 with a minute remaining, but Indiana State didn’t let the Salukis relax.
It pulled within 89-86 after a Jamyra McChristine putback with 7.6 seconds on the clock, but Silvey’s final foul shot made Sommer Pitzer’s 3-pointer as time expired a mere footnote on each team’s highest-scoring game of the year.
Walker added 19 points for SIU, while Quierra Love chipped in a career-high 16. Caitlin Link and Abby Brockmeyer, who returned to the lineup after missing 11 straight games with a sprained ankle, each tallied 12 points.
SIU trailed 68-59 in the fourth quarter but rallied to take a 75-71 lead on Walker’s putback with 1:43 left. But Marie Hunter’s layup with 40.0 seconds left evened the score at 75.
Two of the Valley’s three-lowest scoring teams played a defense-optional first quarter with Indiana State establishing a 23-21 lead on the strength of 9-of-14 shooting from the field. SIU made 9 of 17 from the field but couldn’t stop a team averaging only 57.3 points per game in conference games.
The Sycamores maintained a narrow lead until the halfway point of the second quarter. At that point, the Salukis delivered their best stretch of basketball of the day with a 13-2 run to end the half.
Love offered an important punch off the bench with 10 points. She stroked a 3-pointer and converted a baseline runner in the last 90 seconds to send SIU to intermission with a 42-34 advantage.
That lead disappeared in an ugly third quarter that saw the Salukis’ defense fail to stop Indiana State from driving to the bucket. The Sycamores scored 14 points in a 4 ½ minute span, 12 off straight-line drives, and took a 57-54 edge to the fourth period.
618-351-5086 / On Twitter: @writingump