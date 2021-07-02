SIU Women's Basketball | Stein plans to retire after upcoming season

CARBONDALE — SIU women's basketball coach Cindy Stein announced Friday that she will retire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

In 24 years as a head coach at Division II Emporia State (1995-98), Missouri (1998-10), Illinois Central College (2013) and SIU (2013-present), Stein has amassed a 397-330 record and has led her teams to 12 postseason appearances. She led Emporia State to the Division II national title game in 1998, falling to North Dakota, and finished third in the country in her only season at ICC. Stein led Missouri to the Sweet 16 in 2001 and two other NCAA Tournament appearances (2004 and 2006). She also led the Tigers to the WNIT four times, reaching the tournament quarterfinals in 2003.

"This has been a very rewarding and challenging 8-9 years," Stein said. "I have learned so many valuable lessons at SIU and am so appreciative of the community, university and more importantly the entire athletic department and their continued pursuit of excellence. Obviously, it is tough emotional decision as I deeply love every single one of the players that have put on a uniform and played for me. I take great pride in all they have accomplished on and off the court. Yet, I know in my heart it is time and I want to be open and honest in this decision as we move into the academic year."