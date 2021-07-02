SIU Women's Basketball | Stein plans to retire after upcoming season

CARBONDALE — SIU women's basketball coach Cindy Stein announced Friday that she will retire at the end of the 2021-22 season.
In 24 years as a head coach at Division II Emporia State (1995-98), Missouri (1998-10), Illinois Central College (2013) and SIU (2013-present), Stein has amassed a 397-330 record and has led her teams to 12 postseason appearances. She led Emporia State to the Division II national title game in 1998, falling to North Dakota, and finished third in the country in her only season at ICC. Stein led Missouri to the Sweet 16 in 2001 and two other NCAA Tournament appearances (2004 and 2006). She also led the Tigers to the WNIT four times, reaching the tournament quarterfinals in 2003.
"This has been a very rewarding and challenging 8-9 years," Stein said. "I have learned so many valuable lessons at SIU and am so appreciative of the community, university and more importantly the entire athletic department and their continued pursuit of excellence. Obviously, it is tough emotional decision as I deeply love every single one of the players that have put on a uniform and played for me. I take great pride in all they have accomplished on and off the court. Yet, I know in my heart it is time and I want to be open and honest in this decision as we move into the academic year."
Stein's 115 wins at SIU are the most in school history behind Hall of Famer Cindy Scott (388-215), who took the Salukis to four NCAA Tournament appearances and the WNIT (1983) between 1977-98. Stein inherited a five-win team in 2013, won five games her first season, but took SIU to the Women's Basketball Invitational in 2016 and 2017. The Salukis had six straight winning seasons before going 9-16 last season amidst COVID-19. SIU hasn't reached the NCAA Tournament since 1992, when the Salukis beat Colorado on the road in overtime, 84-80, before falling at Ole Miss 72-56 to close a 23-8 season. SIU played in the WNIT in 2007, when it won the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title but lost in its first game at the league tournament.
SIU returns four starters, three of which are fifth or sixth-year seniors after the NCAA allowed everyone to come back for one more season if they chose to. Guard Makenzie Silvey, one of those seniors coming back for another year, is 258 points from eclipsing Cartaesha Macklin's school scoring record of 1,779 points set in 2016. Forward Abby Brockmeyer, another senior returning for an additional year, became the only Saluki ever to amass at least 1,000 career points, 700 rebounds, 100 steals, 100 blocks and 100 assists last season. The Salukis also bring back three players that started between 13-17 games (guards Quierra Love, Caitlin Link and Adrianna Katcher), get two important pieces back from injury (senior forward Awa Keita and junior college forward Janelle Douvier) and signed four players, Laniah Randle, Zoe Belcher, Tyranny Brown and Paige Clubb.
"I also wanted to announce it now so that we can move past this decision and dig in to having a great year," Stein said. "I want this year to be focused on this team, the great group of seniors and returners and the talented incoming freshmen."
Academically, SIU has had at least one honoree on the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team in each of Stein's eight seasons and have finished in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association's top 25 academically in three of the last five seasons.
Stein played collegiately at Illinois from 1981-83 after two years at Illinois Central College from 1979-81. She helped the Fighting Illini to the 1982 NCAA Tournament, and she still holds several assists records there. A junior college All-American, Stein also helped ICC to back-to-back appearances in the NJCAA Tournament.
Stein has a bachelor's degree in physical education from Illinois and a master's degree in physical education from Central Michigan.
