SIU Women's Basketball | Versatility extends to Saluki guards

CARBONDALE — The versatility of SIU's forwards extends to its guards, too.

Saluki women's basketball coach Cindy Stein said Tuesday you could see forwards Abby Brockmeyer, Rachel Pudlowski, Janell Douvier and Jeniah Thompson inside or out on the wing this season. Brockmeyer, a 6-foot-1 senior, was SIU's top rebounder (7.6 boards a game) and third-leading scorer (10 points per game). Another forward, sophomore guard/forward Allea Potter, has been the team's best 3-point shooter during drills.

If things go well, you could see the same guards driving the lane as much as shooting from deep.

"Everyone knows that Payton (McCallister) can get hot from 3. I think what she's done better in practice is she can play the point guard some, and she's knowing when to attack the basket and finish it," Stein said. "So she's learned how to play a little more physical. Caitlin Link, I think, she's kind of been the scrappy kid, always will be, is doing some really good things, and has been able to attack the basket and can hit the 3."