SIU Women's Basketball | Versatility extends to Saluki guards

CARBONDALE — The versatility of SIU's forwards extends to its guards, too.
Saluki women's basketball coach Cindy Stein said Tuesday you could see forwards Abby Brockmeyer, Rachel Pudlowski, Janell Douvier and Jeniah Thompson inside or out on the wing this season. Brockmeyer, a 6-foot-1 senior, was SIU's top rebounder (7.6 boards a game) and third-leading scorer (10 points per game). Another forward, sophomore guard/forward Allea Potter, has been the team's best 3-point shooter during drills.
If things go well, you could see the same guards driving the lane as much as shooting from deep.
"Everyone knows that Payton (McCallister) can get hot from 3. I think what she's done better in practice is she can play the point guard some, and she's knowing when to attack the basket and finish it," Stein said. "So she's learned how to play a little more physical. Caitlin Link, I think, she's kind of been the scrappy kid, always will be, is doing some really good things, and has been able to attack the basket and can hit the 3."
The Salukis were picked sixth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll released Tuesday. SIU returns two starters, Brockmeyer and leading scorer Makenzie Silvey, a senior guard from Glen Carbon who averaged 14.8 points per game last season. Silvey's 60 3-pointers on 173 attempts (34.7%) ranked fourth in the league. She is one of five seniors on this year's team.
On the current roster, Silvey and Link have played the most point guard in the last two seasons. Brittney Patrick (6.8 ppg., 118 assists, 72 turnovers last season) was one of SIU's biggest losses, next to all-conference forward Nicole Martin (12.7 ppg., 5.4 rpg.) and guard Kristen Nelson (7.7 ppg., 2.1 rpg.). The Salukis added three guards, all freshmen. One of them is helping develop her teammates as much as herself.
"I think (Link's) gonna be tested," Stein said. "She's tested every day in practice, because Quierra Love is an tremendous on-the-ball defender, so she's having to find different ways to run the offense."
SIU has done mostly individual and small-group drills since the NCAA allowed Division I teams to practice up to 12 hours a week a few weeks ago. The Salukis will move closer to actually practicing 5-on-5 after Wednesday, the first official workout of the 2020-21 season, but Stein said she wanted to be cautious considering a COVID-19 outbreak could shelve a number of athletes in a hurry just through contact tracing. SIU is tentatively scheduled to open the season Nov. 25 at home against Eastern Michigan.
