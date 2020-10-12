 Skip to main content
SIU women's golf tied for 7th place at Lady Red Wolves Classic
SIU Women’s Golf

SIU women's golf tied for 7th place at Lady Red Wolves Classic

CARBONDALE — Moyea Russell and Janie Samattiyadeekul shot 3-over-par Monday to help SIU's women's golf team tie for seventh place at the 15-team Lady Red Wolves Classic in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Russell (73-74) and Samattiyadeekul (70-77) both sit tied for 13th place entering Tuesday's final round at the par-72 Sage Meadows Golf Club. Emilyee McGiles (+5) was tied for 24th place after carding a 74 in the first round and a 75 in the second. Ayanna Habeel (+8) and Megan Breslin (+8) both shot 8-over, and Erica Kerr shot 9-over.

South Alabama leads the tournament by 11 shots over second-place Troy entering the final round. Fellow Missouri Valley Conference foe Missouri State is in ninth place.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

