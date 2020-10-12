SIU women's golf tied for 7th place at Lady Red Wolves Classic

CARBONDALE — Moyea Russell and Janie Samattiyadeekul shot 3-over-par Monday to help SIU's women's golf team tie for seventh place at the 15-team Lady Red Wolves Classic in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Russell (73-74) and Samattiyadeekul (70-77) both sit tied for 13th place entering Tuesday's final round at the par-72 Sage Meadows Golf Club. Emilyee McGiles (+5) was tied for 24th place after carding a 74 in the first round and a 75 in the second. Ayanna Habeel (+8) and Megan Breslin (+8) both shot 8-over, and Erica Kerr shot 9-over.