SIU Women's Soccer | Salukis making up for lost time after coronavirus eliminated spring training

CARBONDALE — Every women's soccer team in the Missouri Valley Conference lost its ability to compete in the spring, but the coronavirus was particularly damaging to SIU's second-year program.
The Salukis played almost all freshmen in their first season, beating two Division I programs and tying two others in 17 official matches, and had hoped to build on their season-ending win over non-Division I California Baptist last November. Spring ball for women's soccer has some similarities to football's spring workouts, SIU coach Grant Williams said, as it is typically a time to experiment, try players at new positions, and get back in sync from the fall. Teaching over Zoom meetings has hardly been as productive as the Salukis had hoped this spring would have been.
"Not that everybody wasn't hampered by the loss of a spring season, but that was our first spring," Williams said. "You actually have some practice time to work on things. For us that was a double blow. You try to do what you can."
Before SIU's football team kicks off its 2020 season at UT Martin, if it kicks off, the women's soccer team will have played two or three exhibitions, according to their tentative schedule. COVID-19 threw a wrench in the Salukis' 2020 schedule, which is still being reworked. Division II Illinois-Springfield, which SIU played last year, was supposed to play the Salukis again this year, but canceled all of its non-conference matches to save money, Williams said. SIU expects to play close to the maximum amount of matches in a year (20), as well as a full Missouri Valley Conference schedule. After competing as an independent last year, the Salukis officially enter the league race this fall.
"You use the spring to get people minutes and try things out, like if you're trying to move somebody from a position standpoint," Williams said. "It's a huge teaching opportunity. There were a few girls, from an injury standpoint, that didn't play last fall that we were trying to get acclimated with the others. It's more defining 'This is what our style of play needs to look like, combination play with your central midfielders and right and left backs.' My game plan was different. We were going to do more individual work and defensive work."
Fortunately, SIU returns almost all of its key personnel. Leading scorer Liz Brechtel, who had a team-high six goals in 17 matches, returns, along with the team's second-leading scorer from last year, sophomore forward Emma Spotek (two goals, one assist, five points).
"My biggest takeaway from my freshman season would probably be that anything you do has an impact, in some way, on the team," Brechtel said. "You can't just coast through practices, workouts or class. Putting in the work that you need to get the job done only benefits you, but it makes you a better player for the team. It drives your teammates to work harder and keeps the standards high on and off the field."
In the back end, the Salukis return their top-two goalkeepers, starter Dariana Mihalache and fellow sophomore Maddy Alaluf. Mihalache started 12 matches last year as a true freshman with one shutout. She played more than 1,250 minutes. Alaluf competed in five matches and played more than 150 minutes.
Mihalache went 3-8-1 behind goal in her first Division I season and was eager to start Year 2.
"I can't wait for the energy of everyone when we get back," she said. "Obviously, I'm looking forward to playing soccer again, but I am very interested in seeing if the dynamics between everyone has changed. I feel like attitudes are going to be better and people will have a newfound appreciation for each other that hopefully lasts a long time."
SIU won't have much time to get up to speed once the team reports on Aug. 4. The Salukis' first official practice for the 2020 season is scheduled for the next day, with an exhibition game against Eastern Illinois tentatively scheduled for Aug. 10.
