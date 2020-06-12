SIU Women's Soccer | Salukis making up for lost time after coronavirus eliminated spring training

"You use the spring to get people minutes and try things out, like if you're trying to move somebody from a position standpoint," Williams said. "It's a huge teaching opportunity. There were a few girls, from an injury standpoint, that didn't play last fall that we were trying to get acclimated with the others. It's more defining 'This is what our style of play needs to look like, combination play with your central midfielders and right and left backs.' My game plan was different. We were going to do more individual work and defensive work."

Fortunately, SIU returns almost all of its key personnel. Leading scorer Liz Brechtel, who had a team-high six goals in 17 matches, returns, along with the team's second-leading scorer from last year, sophomore forward Emma Spotek (two goals, one assist, five points).

"My biggest takeaway from my freshman season would probably be that anything you do has an impact, in some way, on the team," Brechtel said. "You can't just coast through practices, workouts or class. Putting in the work that you need to get the job done only benefits you, but it makes you a better player for the team. It drives your teammates to work harder and keeps the standards high on and off the field."