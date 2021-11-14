SIU's David Miller named MVFC defensive player of the week

CARBONDALE — SIU cornerback David Miller was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference defensive player of the week, the league announced on Sunday night.

The Columbus, Ohio native had two interceptions for No. 15/16 SIU's defense in a 47-21 win at Indiana State Saturday. A redshirt freshman who has played this season in place of injured All-American James Ceasar, Miller has three interceptions in the last two games. The transfer from Navy had four tackles in the win at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Southern's defense limited the Sycamores to 291 yards, much of it coming in the fourth quarter after the Salukis had built a 40-7 lead.

Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley, North Dakota punter Cade Peterson and South Dakota wide receiver Jeremiah Webb were the other league players of the week.

Shelley passed for 320 yards, accounted for three touchdowns and broke the Missouri State single-season passing yardage record in the Bears' win over Northern Iowa. Named the league offensive player of the week, he engineered the game-winning, 75-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Peterson, the special teams player of the week, put two of his four punts inside the 20-yard line. Peterson landed one inside the 10 and averaged 36.5 yards per kick. Webb, a redshirt freshman wide receiver from Chicago, was the newcomer of the week after catching five passes for 153 yards. Webb came up with a 57-yard touchdown on a Hail Mary, on the final play against South Dakota State, to lift the Coyotes to a stunning 23-20 victory.

