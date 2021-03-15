SIU's J.T. Weber named MVC player of the week

CARBONDALE — Outfielder J.T. Weber was named a national player of the week by Collegiate Baseball, the organization announced Monday, and the Missouri Valley Conference player of the week.

Weber led SIU (14-1) to a 3-1 MVC series win over Evansville and had a slash line of .700/.824/1.300 in the series. The Metropolis native reached base in 14 of his 17 plate appearances in SIU's series win over Evansville. He was one of nine national players of the week selected by Collegiate Baseball.

Weber went 7 for 10 with two homers, drew four walks and three hit-by-pitches to post an .824 on-base percentage. His two homers gave him a 1.300 slugging percentage in the week, and he drove in three runs while playing error-free defense. One of his assists on an attempted sacrifice fly saved the Salukis a run.

Collegiate Baseball also announced its weekly top 30 national rankings on Monday. SIU is ranked No. 27 nationally by the organizations, falling two spots from last week after dropping its first game of the season on Sunday. SIU leads the nation in wins.

SIU is next at home against Marshall Friday through Sunday. First pitch at Jones Stadium Friday night is scheduled for 6 in the first game of the three-game series.

— Saluki Media Services

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0