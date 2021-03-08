SIU's Peters named MVC player of the week

CARBONDALE — SIU sophomore center fielder Tristan Peters was named the Missouri Valley Conference player of the week on Monday.

Peters went 10 for 15 (.667) at the plate with two doubles, a homer, seven RBIs, seven runs scored and four stolen bases during SIU's 4-0 week. He slashed .667/.722/1.000, with two or more hits in all four wins. Peters reached base at least three times in all four games and drove in at least one run for the seventh straight game on Sunday against UT-Martin.

He has hit in 10 of SIU's 11 games, including an active nine-game hitting streak that he carried through SIU's weekend sweep of the Skyhawks. Peters (Winkler, Manitoba, Canada) is the second SIU player to earn MVC player of the week honors this season, joinging Philip Archer, who earned the award last week. The Salukis (11-0) are off to the best start in school history since the 1967 squad also won its first 11 games. SIU has won 16 straight games dating back to last season, tied for the fourth-longest winning streak in program history.

On Monday, SIU jumped into Collegiate Baseball's national rankings at No. 25. The Salukis earned their first national ranking since 1990, when they won the MVC and finished the season ranked 14th by Baseball America and 16th by Collegiate Baseball. SIU opens MVC play this weekend against Evansville (5-5) Friday at Jones Stadium.

