Sources: SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan let go
072821-spt-siu-mbb-4.jpg

SIU Athletic Director Liz Jarnigan reviews the accomplishments of last season’s Saluki athletic teams and the prospects for the coming year at the Saluki Basketball Open House at the Banterra Center on Tuesday in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan is being let go after less than two years on the job, according to two sources close to SIU who spoke to The Southern Illinoisan on Thursday night.

Jarnigan's dismissal was effective immediately Thursday night, the sources said. University spokesperson Kim Rendfeld would not confirm or deny the news when reached by phone Thursday night, but said there would be a statement Friday. SIU sports information director Tom Weber referred all questions to Rendfeld on Thursday night.

Jarnigan, a former athletic administrator at the Air Force Academy, joined SIU in 2018 under former athletic director/Hall of Fame coach Jerry Kill. When Kill left to join Virginia Tech's football coaching staff in September 2019, interim chancellor John M. Dunn appointed Jarnigan as the new athletic director. 

During her first year at the university, Jarnigan helped Kill reshape Saluki Athletics, hiring men’s basketball coach Bryan Mullins, and six more head coaches — Grant Williams (Soccer), Rosalind Joseph (Track & Field), Ed Allen (Volleyball), Danielle Kaufman (Women’s Golf), Geoff Hansen (Swimming & Diving) and Lance Rhodes (Baseball). She also assisted in the reorganization of the department’s administrative structure. Jarnigan, a former volleyball coach, serves on the NCAA Olympic Sports Liaison Committee with a term of service that runs through Aug. 31, 2023.

Sources told The Southern Jarnigan was informed by new SIU Chancellor Austin Lane on Thursday night. Lane started at SIU in July 2020.

Jarnigan came to SIU after serving for two years as senior women administrator for the Air Force Academy's athletics program. Prior to that, she worked for eight years at San Jose State University, starting as the director for student-athlete success before being promoted to senior woman administrator. During her tenure at San Jose State, the department's overall Academic Progress Rate (APR) rose from 925 to 972. The football team's APR increased from 888 in 2008 to 975 in 2015. The overall student-athlete GPA reached an all-time high in 2016.

