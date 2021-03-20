South Dakota State rushes for 392 yards, 5 TDs in 44-3 win at SIU

CARBONDALE — Isaiah Davis rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Mark Gronowski had 103 yards and two scores on the ground to lead sixth-ranked South Dakota State past fifth-ranked SIU 44-3 Saturday.

Gronowski threw only 11 passes against the Salukis (4-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference), completing seven, for 63 yards through the air and didn't even need those. The Jackrabbits (4-1, 4-1) scored 44 unanswered points, 24 of them off SIU's four turnovers, after the Salukis led 3-0 late in the first quarter. They rushed for 392 yards and five scores on 61 attempts.

SIU got all the way to the SDSU 2-yard line before a bad snap and a big loss killed the drive. Lined up in the wildcat formation, running back Javon Williams Jr. was set to take the snap on a second-and-goal at the 2 before the ball was snapped right past him. It went all the way back past the 20, and after he picked the ball up, he threw incomplete to get back to the 2. Wide receiver Avante Cox was dropped for an 8-yard loss after catching Stone Labanowitz's pass on the next play, pushing SIU back to the 10.