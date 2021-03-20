South Dakota State rushes for 392 yards, 5 TDs in 44-3 win at SIU

CARBONDALE — Isaiah Davis rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Mark Gronowski had 103 yards and two scores on the ground to lead sixth-ranked South Dakota State past fifth-ranked SIU 44-3 Saturday.
Gronowski threw only 11 passes against the Salukis (4-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference), completing seven, for 63 yards through the air and didn't even need those. The Jackrabbits (4-1, 4-1) scored 44 unanswered points, 24 of them off SIU's four turnovers, after the Salukis led 3-0 late in the first quarter. They rushed for 392 yards and five scores on 61 attempts.
SIU got all the way to the SDSU 2-yard line before a bad snap and a big loss killed the drive. Lined up in the wildcat formation, running back Javon Williams Jr. was set to take the snap on a second-and-goal at the 2 before the ball was snapped right past him. It went all the way back past the 20, and after he picked the ball up, he threw incomplete to get back to the 2. Wide receiver Avante Cox was dropped for an 8-yard loss after catching Stone Labanowitz's pass on the next play, pushing SIU back to the 10.
Nico Gualdoni got the Salukis on the board with a 27-yard field goal, but it was the only success SIU achieved on offense. Labanowitz had a tipped pass that was intercepted right before the end of the first half, and Kare Lyles, in for the first time since Feb. 20, was intercepted twice in the second half. Justin Strong fumbled on a kickoff return, which led to a touchdown and a 14-3 Jackrabbits lead.
SDSU kicker Cole Frahm added a 31-yard field goal on the last play of the first half for a 17-3 halftime lead. The Jackrabbits broke the game open early in the second half, picking off Lyles on the very first play from scrimmage and punching it in from 12 yards out. Gronowski, in an empty backfield, took the snap and went over the right side for the touchdown. Frahm added the extra point for a 24-3 lead.
SIU rushed for 121 yards, its second-lowest total of the season (the Salukis had 90 yards on the ground at North Dakota). Williams had 49 yards on 10 carries and Romeir Elliott had 22 on 10 carries. Labanowitz started for the injured Nic Baker, who broke his foot and will miss the rest of the season, SIU coach Nick Hill said after the game. Labanowitz completed 8 of 9 passes for 41 yards. He was not sacked. Lyles was sacked once and completed 3 of 8 passes for 35 yards.
The Salukis' longest run of the day was 26 yards by Williams. Their longest pass was 17 yards to Cox.
SIU is next at Missouri State March 27 at 2 p.m.
