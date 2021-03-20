 Skip to main content
South Dakota State takes 17-3 halftime lead over SIU
South Dakota State takes 17-3 halftime lead over SIU

SIU safety Clayton Bush (0) and linebacker Bryce Notree (54) stop Northern Iowa running back Tyler Hoosman (32) at the goal line during the second quarter at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale.

CARBONDALE — Cole Frahm's 31-yard field goal as time expired capped a big first half from sixth-ranked South Dakota State at SIU Saturday.

The Jackrabbits rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries (6.3 yards a carry) and forced two turnovers to take a 17-3 halftime lead over the fifth-ranked Salukis. Isaiah Davis, in for the injured Pierre Strong Jr., rushed for 79 yards on 15 carries, and quarterback Mark Gronowski had 86 on 10 carries. Gronowski completed 7 of 10 passes for 63 yards.

Nico Gualdoni's 27-yard field goal got the Salukis on the board in the first quarter. SIU had to settle for the field goal after reaching the SDSU 2-yard line. A bad snap Javon Williams Jr. was not expecting pushed them back past the 20, and after another fumble, the Salukis had to settle for a 3-0 lead.

Gronowski led SDSU to the lead on an 18-play, 91-yard drive that took 9 minutes and 26 seconds. Gronowski scored when he faked a handoff toward his right, turned, and beat everyone around the left side from four yards out. Davis scored from the 3-yard line after SDSU took over at the SIU 17 following Justin Strong's fumble off the kickoff return. 

SIU will receive the second-half kickoff. 

