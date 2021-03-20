South Dakota State takes 17-3 halftime lead over SIU

CARBONDALE — Cole Frahm's 31-yard field goal as time expired capped a big first half from sixth-ranked South Dakota State at SIU Saturday.

The Jackrabbits rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries (6.3 yards a carry) and forced two turnovers to take a 17-3 halftime lead over the fifth-ranked Salukis. Isaiah Davis, in for the injured Pierre Strong Jr., rushed for 79 yards on 15 carries, and quarterback Mark Gronowski had 86 on 10 carries. Gronowski completed 7 of 10 passes for 63 yards.

Nico Gualdoni's 27-yard field goal got the Salukis on the board in the first quarter. SIU had to settle for the field goal after reaching the SDSU 2-yard line. A bad snap Javon Williams Jr. was not expecting pushed them back past the 20, and after another fumble, the Salukis had to settle for a 3-0 lead.

Gronowski led SDSU to the lead on an 18-play, 91-yard drive that took 9 minutes and 26 seconds. Gronowski scored when he faked a handoff toward his right, turned, and beat everyone around the left side from four yards out. Davis scored from the 3-yard line after SDSU took over at the SIU 17 following Justin Strong's fumble off the kickoff return.

SIU will receive the second-half kickoff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.