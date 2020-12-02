Southern Mississippi pushes game, Salukis add Quincy for Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU — In a likely pretext to what could be a wild 2020-21 season, the SIU men's basketball team lost its Saturday game with Southern Mississippi but will host Division II Quincy University Sunday at the Banterra Center.

Acting head coach Brendan Mullins made the announcement after the Salukis rallied from 11 down in the final six minutes to force overtime and held off Southeast Missouri State 87-79 at the Show Me Center. Marcus Domask scored 24 points and Ben Harvey had 22 for SIU (1-0) in its season opener. The Salukis just returned to practice as a full team Sunday after a 14-day pause for what the team described as "multiple" positive tests for COVID-19 in November.

SIU will host the Hawks (0-2) Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Banterra Center. Fans will not be allowed at the game, but it is scheduled to air on ESPN+. The Salukis were originally supposed to host Southern Mississippi, but Mullins said the Golden Eagles wanted to push the game to next season. Southern Mississippi is located just under eight hours away in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and was concerned about a long ride there and back.