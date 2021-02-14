Spirited Saluki squad takes 34-24 halftime lead over ISU

CARBONDALE — Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 12 points to lead SIU's men's basketball team to a 34-24 halftime lead Sunday over Illinois State.

Verplancken hit his first three 3-point attempts, and 4 of 7 overall in the opening half at the Banterra Center. The Salukis made six of their first eight behind the arc but finished the first half 7 of 19. They helped themselves with a spirited effort at the defensive end, forcing nine turnovers and grabbing 17 rebounds to ISU's 18.

Lance Jones, who scored eight points for SIU, had two big offensive rebounds and contributed two points during a 15-3 run that built the first double-digit lead of the game.

Both teams started quickly, with ISU dropping four of its first seven shots and SIU sinking 4 of 6. Verplancken's 3-pointer with 14:45 left in the half, his third on three tries, gave SIU a 14-12 lead. Anthony D'Avanzo followed with a layup, and Dalton Banks hit a 3-pointer during an 13-0 Saluki run. D'Avanzo grabbed his own miss and put it back up for a 21-15 lead. Lance Jones followed with another triple, as SIU sank 6 of 7 behind the arc early.