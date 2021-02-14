Spirited Saluki squad takes 34-24 halftime lead over ISU

CARBONDALE — Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 12 points to lead SIU's men's basketball team to a 34-24 halftime lead Sunday over Illinois State.
Verplancken hit his first three 3-point attempts, and 4 of 7 overall in the opening half at the Banterra Center. The Salukis made six of their first eight behind the arc but finished the first half 7 of 19. They helped themselves with a spirited effort at the defensive end, forcing nine turnovers and grabbing 17 rebounds to ISU's 18.
Lance Jones, who scored eight points for SIU, had two big offensive rebounds and contributed two points during a 15-3 run that built the first double-digit lead of the game.
Both teams started quickly, with ISU dropping four of its first seven shots and SIU sinking 4 of 6. Verplancken's 3-pointer with 14:45 left in the half, his third on three tries, gave SIU a 14-12 lead. Anthony D'Avanzo followed with a layup, and Dalton Banks hit a 3-pointer during an 13-0 Saluki run. D'Avanzo grabbed his own miss and put it back up for a 21-15 lead. Lance Jones followed with another triple, as SIU sank 6 of 7 behind the arc early.
D'Avanzo found Kyler Filewich along the baseline for a three-point play that gave SIU the first double-digit lead of the game. Filewich caught it right outside the lane, turned, and finished over ISU's Emon Washington. His free throw made it 27-15 with 10:23 left in the half.
ISU was sloppy early, committing two more turnovers in the opening half than it had all of Saturday's 80-55 win. Dusan Mahorcic tried to find Antonio Reeves along the baseline, but threw it out of bounds. The Redbirds stayed in the game by shooting 40% from the field (10 of 25).
D.J. Horne led ISU with seven first-half points.
D'Avanzo, a 6-foot-8 graduate forward, made one of the biggest defensive plays of the year for SIU in the opening half, coming from behind to block 6-9 forward Abdou Ndiaye right in front of the rim. The jump ball gave the ball back to the Salukis with 1:56 to go.
