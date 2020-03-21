Sports Column| Coronavirus hits home with Jarnigan

Liz Jarnigan knew there would be some challenges when she took over for Jerry Kill as SIU's athletic director last year, but no one saw this coming.
The coronavirus pandemic shut off the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament in Moline hours before it got started last week. Then the NCAA canceled all of its winter and spring championships. The Valley followed shortly after, calling off all spring sports for the rest of the school year. Any of the student-athletes that returned to campus after spring break are walled up in their homes, apartments and dorm rooms, preparing for taking classes through their computers for the rest of the semester.
The SIU softball team had a real chance at reaching the NCAA regionals for a second straight season. The baseball team, which was not expected to do much this season in the Valley race, had won its last five games before the stoppage and was 12-6 under first-year coach Lance Rhodes. Spring football is done. Then there was Alexis Roberson, a senior thrower who had finally qualified for the NCAA indoor track and field championships in the weight throw, only to be turned away at the airport.
If you don't know anyone that is sick, or you're not connected to the local sports scene, the coronavirus is kind of outside your bubble. You see what's happening in Italy and China, and here at home, and you've read how teams like Goreville's boys basketball team and SIU's various squads are dealing with the abrupt ends of their seasons. So, it's real. But you don't really see if if it's not in front of you.
You forget about the waiters and waitresses who are all out of a job, for the most part, now that restaurants have turned into drive-thrus. You forget about all the stadium workers, who are usually taking tickets for the NCAA Tournament right now, and the cleaning crews all over the country who are now sitting at home. You forget about the taxi drivers that really don't have anybody to take anywhere now.
For Jarnigan, she is right in the middle of all the impacts of this pandemic. She's involved in the planning of how SIU coaches can recruit online, and making sure athletes have all the essentials for getting through the next few months. At some point, those athletes and coaches will want to try to practice, if for no other reason than to stay connected to something they've been infinitely connected to for years.
Outside of SIU, her husband, Jeff, is no longer coaching the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League because it's on hiatus. Her daughter, Emily, is home, cut out of her final college semester at St. Olaf College, and her son, Jack, is finishing up at Valparaiso.
"It does hit home for me," Jarnigan said. "I've got my daughter at home, in her last semester of college, trying to figure it out. It touches us all on so many different levels, and so many different ways, so, that's how it's hit home. It's so much bigger than athletics. It's so much bigger than SIU. It's so much bigger than my own family. It touches us as community, and a country, doing what we do know is right, for each other."
Be there for each other. Check in on your neighbors, while maintaining social distance. Don't go out unless you have to. There will be challenges the next few weeks, but we'll get through them together. And before you know it, Major League Baseball will be back, the NBA and NHL will be back, and, the Salukis will be aiming toward the NCAA playoffs again.
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.