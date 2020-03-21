Sports Column| Coronavirus hits home with Jarnigan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You forget about the waiters and waitresses who are all out of a job, for the most part, now that restaurants have turned into drive-thrus. You forget about all the stadium workers, who are usually taking tickets for the NCAA Tournament right now, and the cleaning crews all over the country who are now sitting at home. You forget about the taxi drivers that really don't have anybody to take anywhere now.

For Jarnigan, she is right in the middle of all the impacts of this pandemic. She's involved in the planning of how SIU coaches can recruit online, and making sure athletes have all the essentials for getting through the next few months. At some point, those athletes and coaches will want to try to practice, if for no other reason than to stay connected to something they've been infinitely connected to for years.

Outside of SIU, her husband, Jeff, is no longer coaching the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League because it's on hiatus. Her daughter, Emily, is home, cut out of her final college semester at St. Olaf College, and her son, Jack, is finishing up at Valparaiso.