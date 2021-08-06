Sports Column | Hefferman: Brown, Cox and Ceasar rare combination

When wide receiver Avante Cox lines up across from James Ceasar at SIU's 7-on-7 drills Saturday, or if running back Javon Williams Jr. reaches safety Qua Brown on a deep run, it'll be a rare combination for the SIU football team.

For the first time ever, the Salukis will have four All-Americans going against one another. Cox, the first consensus (selected by three different associations) first team All-American in the program's history since Jeremy Chinn in 2019, could line up against two different All-Americans. Ceasar, a sixth-year senior cornerback, was a first team All-American selection by the American Football Coaches Association last season after breaking up an FCS-best 14 passes in 10 games. Cox could also see Brown, a second team All-American pick by The Associated Press.

Williams, a Stats Perform first team All-American last season, could also see Brown and Ceasar depending on where he runs the ball. Cox, Ceasar and Williams gave SIU its first trio of first team All-Americans since the last time it made the postseason, 2009. Linebacker Brandin Jordan, running back Deji Karim and cornerback Korey Lindsey, the trio in 2009, didn't all come back the next year (Lindsey did).

The Salukis may find out if iron really sharpens iron this season.