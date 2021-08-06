Sports Column | Hefferman: Brown, Cox and Ceasar rare combination

When wide receiver Avante Cox lines up across from James Ceasar at SIU's 7-on-7 drills Saturday, or if running back Javon Williams Jr. reaches safety Qua Brown on a deep run, it'll be a rare combination for the SIU football team.
For the first time ever, the Salukis will have four All-Americans going against one another. Cox, the first consensus (selected by three different associations) first team All-American in the program's history since Jeremy Chinn in 2019, could line up against two different All-Americans. Ceasar, a sixth-year senior cornerback, was a first team All-American selection by the American Football Coaches Association last season after breaking up an FCS-best 14 passes in 10 games. Cox could also see Brown, a second team All-American pick by The Associated Press.
Williams, a Stats Perform first team All-American last season, could also see Brown and Ceasar depending on where he runs the ball. Cox, Ceasar and Williams gave SIU its first trio of first team All-Americans since the last time it made the postseason, 2009. Linebacker Brandin Jordan, running back Deji Karim and cornerback Korey Lindsey, the trio in 2009, didn't all come back the next year (Lindsey did).
The Salukis may find out if iron really sharpens iron this season.
"A veteran defense, and the skill positions, we've got the majority of all of 'em back on offense, too. Those guys hook it up, we should execute at a high level on both sides of the football," SIU coach Nick Hill said after the first day of training camp Wednesday. "Now, some of those young guys get stuck in there going against an older group, you're gonna be able to see that but we also want to put those guys out there to see, when the lights go on, who can play, and might have a chance to be able to help us."
Five of SIU's seven quarterbacks in camp are freshmen, so it wasn't a huge surprise the offense had several turnovers on the first day of camp. Some of the Salukis' newcomers on defense, like linebacker Zach Burrola, a transfer from Riverside City College in California, had one of the five interceptions on the day. The offense also lost a ball on a bad snap over the quarterback's head.
Depth is always going to be a priority with this group — SIU went through three quarterbacks in about two weeks at one point last season, and had defensive ends playing defensive tackle by the time it was all over — but the veterans may get a lot out of this training camp, too. Sixth-year senior ZeVeyon Furcron, for example, will go against Keenan Agnew, a fifth-year junior, sixth-year senior Jajuan Blankenship when he's healthy, or three other FBS transfers, depending on where he lines up. Both sides of the ball lost only one starter from last season, and even the specialists (kicker Nico Gualdoni and punter Jack Colquhoun) are in their second or third years of starting.
Their experience could help SIU go even farther in the postseason after the Salukis reached the quarterfinals in spring 2021. It also could lead to a letdown of epic proportions. SIU went 5-6 after going 11-2 in 2009, and 4-7 after that.
