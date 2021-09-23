Sports Column | Hefferman: Glajchen a force for Valley foes

If you don't know who Kevin Glajchen is, don't worry. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound senior from the San Francisco Bay area will introduce himself pretty soon.

While Anthony Knighton is a half-sack from setting SIU's career record, and Jordan Berner is closing in on his 120th career tackle, Glajchen is the one that has had a sack in all three of the Salukis' games this season. The transfer from San Diego has six tackles heading into Saturday's Missouri Valley Football Conference opener against Illinois State (2-1), a league-leading three of them involving a wrapup of the quarterback in the pocket.

Glajchen (pronounced Glay-shin) has lived up to the expectations from being named the Pioneer League Defensive Player of the Year in the spring season. He entered his sixth college football season with 24.5 career tackles for loss and 11.5 career sacks. Not bad for a guy who wanted to play linebacker.

"I thought I was gonna be a linebacker, when I got to college. And then, on the first day, they told me 'Go play defensive end,'" Glajchen said. "I just did it. They said 'You could get on the field right away,' and I did. I didn't end up redshirting my freshman year. I played defensive end, I didn't start, but I played defensive end, and it worked out for me."

Sliding inside to tackle has worked out for Glajchen and the Salukis (2-1), too. Without playing most of the second half in two of SIU's three games, Glajchen is one of seven players with at least a half-sack this season. Thirteen Salukis have at least a half-tackle-for-loss, and the defense has almost cut the spring's scoring defense (29.7 points allowed per game) in half. Southeast Missouri State, Kansas State and Dayton averaged 18.3 points per game.

Glajchen was 220 pounds when he went to San Diego after a standout career at St. Francis High School. He had 104 tackles his junior year and 196 his senior year, when he was named his league's Defensive Player of the Year and a Max Preps first team all-state pick in California. He was a four-time member of the PFL academic honor roll, and has already completed his undergraduate degree in finance. Glajchen is pursuing analytics for his MBA.

He's pretty sure what he's doing the next eight weeks, but whenever the 2021 fall season ends is when he'll have some real decisions to make.

"I don't know any other way of life. That's what I do every day. That's my schedule," Glajchen said. "It kind of scares me thinking about what I'm gonna do after football."

TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.

