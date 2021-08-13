Sports Column | Hefferman: Valley Football does what NCAA wouldn't do

Nothing is guaranteed in life, not even full efficacy from getting COVID-19 after getting the vaccine. But the vaccine clearly provides great protection from getting major symptoms from the virus that this country can't seem to shake, or being hospitalized. It also greatly reduces the risk of giving the virus, without ever even knowing it, to someone under the age of 12 that is unable to get the protection they may need because vaccinations are not approved for that age group.

The NCAA had a great opportunity to encourage people in Division I football to get the vaccine for no other reason than to give themselves the best chance to play, and chickened out. Unlike during the 2020-21 fall and spring season, when there were more off-weeks built into the football schedules because leagues feared there would be postponements, this fall features a straight-up, one bye-week slate. Instead of forcing teams to forfeit, it left it up to the different leagues to figure it out for themselves.