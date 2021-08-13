Sports Column | Hefferman: Valley Football does what NCAA wouldn't do

The Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents Council did Friday what the NCAA should have done 10 days ago.
Any team that can't play a league game in the fall of 2021 because of COVID-19-related reasons will forfeit the game, the presidents council voted. The game will be ruled what the NCAA calls a no-contest, meaning it won't go as a win or a loss in a team's overall stats, but will go as a win/loss in the Valley Football standings. The regular-season champion of the league receives an automatic bid to the 24-team FCS playoffs.
The real message is clear: get vaccinated or take your chances. The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and Pac-12 Conference have already announced a similar policy. Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor told the Wichita Eagle earlier this summer that he expected Big 12 teams to also adopt a similar policy for league games.
The NCAA's new guidelines for the fall sports, released Aug. 4, gave fully-vaccinated Tier 1 personnel (players, coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers and team doctors primarily) the freedom to avoid COVID-19 testing unless they become symptomatic. Unvaccinated members of Tier 1 must go through a PCR/NAAT test within three days of a competition or a day before playing. During a week without a game/match, they have to test weekly or up to three times in a week. Fully-vaccinated players and staff can, effectively, avoid quarantines, too, other than being asked to wear a mask when they're indoors. Non-vaccinated players and staff, essentially, are subject to a 10-day quarantine, maybe even longer, if their roommate tests positive or exhibits symptoms.
Nothing is guaranteed in life, not even full efficacy from getting COVID-19 after getting the vaccine. But the vaccine clearly provides great protection from getting major symptoms from the virus that this country can't seem to shake, or being hospitalized. It also greatly reduces the risk of giving the virus, without ever even knowing it, to someone under the age of 12 that is unable to get the protection they may need because vaccinations are not approved for that age group.
The NCAA had a great opportunity to encourage people in Division I football to get the vaccine for no other reason than to give themselves the best chance to play, and chickened out. Unlike during the 2020-21 fall and spring season, when there were more off-weeks built into the football schedules because leagues feared there would be postponements, this fall features a straight-up, one bye-week slate. Instead of forcing teams to forfeit, it left it up to the different leagues to figure it out for themselves.
Bravo to the MVFC for putting its foot down and spelling its terms out in black and white. There is no room for rescheduling this year. MVFC Commissioner Patty Viverito encouraged teams to try to reach an 85% vaccination rate by the time the season starts, and not a single one was there last month. On Friday, in a statement from the presidents council meeting, the league encouraged its teams to get vaccinated for their own health and the league's ability to play the games on the schedule.
Unfortunately, judging by the Midwest state's vaccination rates, those teams may have a long way to go. Illinois' vaccination rate was an encouraging 63.8% Friday, according to numbers from the CDC. SIU football coach Nick Hill said his team's rate was north of 70% in an interview during the league's media day teleconference, but not a single county in Southern Illinois is abvove 45%. No other neighboring state is close to 60%. Iowa (54.5%) and South Dakota (54.1) were close, but Missouri (50.5) and Ohio (50.9) were barely over 50%, and Indiana (48.3) and North Dakota (46.4) were well behind.
That bodes well for the Salukis, but not for society.
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.