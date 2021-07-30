Sports Column | Hefferman: You had us at 'Hello,' JT

If Jamaal Tatum wasn't your favorite player from SIU's golden stretch of NCAA Tournament appearances between 2002-07, the multi-faceted guard had to be in your top five.
Tatum, the Salukis' eighth-leading scorer in school history with 1,667 points, had a program-record 99 of them in seven tournament games. His 158 points in 10 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament games is also a record, so when the self-proclaimed "West Coast guy" made an appearance at the Banterra Center Tuesday night, he blended right in. Not because the 6-foot-2 guard's boisterous personality wasn't there, it certainly was, but he was able to blend in because he was surrounded by people all night during the SIU Open House.
While the Salukis were trying to sell season tickets for the upcoming season, fans took turns going back to the 2006 club that won the conference tournament, or the 2007 Sweet 16 team that won a school-record 29 games.
"It's been too long," Tatum said in an interview after the hour-long open house concluded. "I think it was like 2012 before I came back, before that it was like 2008, but it's good being back. Me and Bryan (Mullins) have been trying to set this up for the last two years. I'd be like 'I'm coming, I'm coming,' and then I would flake or something. I've been missing the program and just wanted to be around it, so, it's good being back."
Tatum helped SIU win 100 of the 131 games he appeared in between 2003-07. His 159 steals are eighth in school history, and his 309 assists are the 13th-most in Saluki history. I couldn't believe he gave up the ball that many times, either, but, considering he had Tony Young, Randal Falker, Darren Brooks, Matt Shaw, and Mullins to pass to, it's not that hard to see. SIU put him in the Hall of Fame in 2013.
What I didn't see coming was how Tatum felt, somewhere, that people had forgotten him when he went to Sacramento, Tucson, Arizona and Mesa, Arizona.
"It really doesn't feel like it's changed at all," Tatum said. "To be honest, I'm the type of person that puts a lot of pressure on myself. I thought 'What if I come back and it's not the same, and they don't like me,' and, all these expectations. That's kinda why I was hesitant, and it doesn't feel like any love has gone anywhere. I feel the love from the community, and the energy. I'm so glad to be back. This is my second home."
You had us at "Hello," J.T. The hair may be shorter, and you may even be on the shy side a little bit, but you're always welcome at SIU. The Salukis wouldn't have it any other way.
