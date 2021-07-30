Sports Column | Hefferman: You had us at 'Hello,' JT

If Jamaal Tatum wasn't your favorite player from SIU's golden stretch of NCAA Tournament appearances between 2002-07, the multi-faceted guard had to be in your top five.

Tatum, the Salukis' eighth-leading scorer in school history with 1,667 points, had a program-record 99 of them in seven tournament games. His 158 points in 10 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament games is also a record, so when the self-proclaimed "West Coast guy" made an appearance at the Banterra Center Tuesday night, he blended right in. Not because the 6-foot-2 guard's boisterous personality wasn't there, it certainly was, but he was able to blend in because he was surrounded by people all night during the SIU Open House.

While the Salukis were trying to sell season tickets for the upcoming season, fans took turns going back to the 2006 club that won the conference tournament, or the 2007 Sweet 16 team that won a school-record 29 games.

"It's been too long," Tatum said in an interview after the hour-long open house concluded. "I think it was like 2012 before I came back, before that it was like 2008, but it's good being back. Me and Bryan (Mullins) have been trying to set this up for the last two years. I'd be like 'I'm coming, I'm coming,' and then I would flake or something. I've been missing the program and just wanted to be around it, so, it's good being back."