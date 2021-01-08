Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: 3 burning questions for 2021

Well, after this weekend's series got postponed, first the men's basketball team has to get healthy, and back in shape. Then it's a matter of getting back to the defensive mindset that helped it go 16-16 last season. This year's team has to play harder on defense, plain and simple, and find some help for forward Marcus Domask.

Domask, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, is leading the team in scoring (14.3 points per game), assists (14), and is tied for the lead in rebounding (3.8 per game) and 3-pointers (seven) during conference play.

"He's played well and knows he's going to be at the top of the other team's scouting report," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "This past series, he got good shots. Drake didn't really double-team him; they played him straight-up. He was able to get some good looks. He missed some 3's the second game and missed some layups the first game. I think he got to his spots where he wanted to go. He has to continue to play with a ton of confidence."

No. 2 — How will Jarnigan get her department through 2021?

This year doesn't just present SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan with financial problems. It presents a lot of logistical problems, in terms of staffing. Right now, there is one stretch during the spring that the Salukis are scheduled to host more than 130 events in 150 days.